| by Julian Mirabelli |

Continuing on our comprehensive tour of the city, this edition of our Growth To Watch For series heads north from our last South Etobicoke instalment to explore the rapidly growing Etobicoke Centre and Bloor West areas of Toronto. Crossing through neighbourhoods, along avenues, and an important growth centre, there is plenty to cover in this area of the city coming in all sizes, shapes, and scales. As we loop through Etobicoke Centre and then travel back eastward along Bloor towards the centre of town, we make our way through several popular areas, stopping in Kingsway, Bloor West Village, High Park, Junction Triangle, and Christie Pits, before ending at the edge of the Annex.

Below we have compiled a list of all developments about to be completed, all projects currently under construction, all proposals currently working their way through the planning process, and all ideas still in the early stages of design.

Map of the Etobicoke Centre Bloor West boundary, image courtesy of Apple Maps

Beginning where we left off last time in the Stonegate area, we follow Prince Edward Drive north to its end in Lambton at Dundas Street. A block to the east is the first project on our list at 4125 Dundas West. Headed by Harrington Developments and designed by TACT Architecture, the 8-storey mid-rise is proposed on the banks of the Humber River and would add 120 units to the area. Recently having undergone a resubmission and minor revisions in 2017, the project is still working its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 4125 Dundas West, image courtesy of Harrington Developments.

Heading west on Dundas, we come back to the intersection of Dundas and Prince Edward, where Dunpar Homes is constructing an 8-storey mid-rise on the southeast corner at 571 Prince Edward. Undergoing minor revisions over the course of 2017, shovels are now in the ground and construction is underway on the below-grade levels. Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the building will provide 115 new units to the neighbourhood, likely to finish construction in late 2018 or early 2019.

West elevation of 571 Prince Edward, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes.

Just across the street on the southwest corner of Dundas and Prince Edward, Dunpar Homes is proposing another mid-rise at 4195 Dundas Street West, looking to increase the density of the neighbourhood once again. Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, the 8-storey mixed-use proposal has 166 residential units perched above commercial and retail space on the first two levels. The development was submitted for rezoning in 2016 with no movement since, but plans may advance in 2018.

Rendering of 4195 Dundas West, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

Across the street from 4195 Dundas West, demolition has begun on the site of Urban Capital and Northan Realty's Kingsway by the River development on the former Rona property. Designed by Wallman Architects, the development will see a 21-storey condo tower constructed to the north, an 8-storey condo building constructed on Dundas, and a series of stacked townhomes filling the remainder of the site. Located along the banks of the Humber River, the development will add 413 new residential units to the area along with grade-level retail. The tower and mid-rise components have been submitted to the City for Site Plan Approval, and with demolition proceeding, we should see shovels in the ground this year.

Rendering of Kingsway by the River, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Northam Realty

Continuing west, we turn north on Royal York Road and come to Humbertown Plaza, where First Capital is looking to redevelop the mall property to include residential, office, and public spaces while retaining and expanding the existing retail on site. Tridel will be developing the residential components, comprised of three buildings of 9, 10, and 21 storeys, and the proposal is designed by Kirkor Architects and LGA Architectural Partners. First proposed back in 2012, the project gained zoning approval from the City but has remained dormant since. Rumour has it that the redevelopment will remain dormant for some time yet, so don't expect any news on this in the near future.

Rendering of the Humbertown Redevelopment, image courtesy of Kirkor

Just north of Humbertown Plaza, The Elia Corporation is proposing a redevelopment of an existing low-rise residential site at 289-291 The Kingsway. Designed by Quadrangle, the project would see demolition of five existing low-rise rental buildings, while an existing 17-storey residential tower would be retained. In their place, five new residential buildings—four condos and one rental—would be constructed, ranging in height from 6 to 14 storeys and comprised of 615 condo units and 156 replacement rental units. First appearing in 2013, the rezoning application headed to the OMB in 2016, with a hearing scheduled for January 2017 after a redesign of the project failed to please the City and local residents. The OMB issued a decision in April, opting for a partial approval of the plan, giving the okay to the three 6-storey buildings, but ordering that the 12- and 14-storey buildings be reduced in height. The OMB-ordered redesign has not yet materialized, and it will need to be approved by the City and local residents once again before proceeding, so stay tuned for further updates as the issues surrounding this project are resolved.

Site plan for 289-291 The Kingsway proposal, image from City of Toronto Planning

Heading back south to Dundas and turning west, we go all the way to the infamous Six Points interchange, the 1960s-built series of ramps that form the intersection of Kipling Avenue, Bloor and Dundas streets. What was once a forward-thinking interchange in the 1960s, the Six Points' ramps have been stifling development of a real downtown for Etobicoke ever since. After more than 10 years of planning, construction has finally started on the realignment of the interchange that will remove all ramps and bridges, and bring all intersections down to grade, while providing greatly improved infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. After more than 10 years of planning, construction of the new Dundas alignment advanced significantly last year, with completion of everything here expected in 2020.

Map of the new street alignment at Six Points, image courtesy of the City of Toronto

The future southeast corner of Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street has been selected as the site of a new Etobicoke Civic Centre. Following a high-profile design competition last year, the team of Danish firm Henning Larsen Architects along with local firm Adamson Associates was selected as the successful proponents, whose proposal of a clump of peaked rectangular volumes of varying heights won over the jury's favour. The development will include municipal offices, gathering and civic function spaces, a YMCA community recreation centre, possibly a Toronto Public Library branch, a child care centre, and an outdoor civic plaza. The landmark complex is intended to establish a new identity for Etobicoke and anchor the future development of Etobicoke Centre as the borough's new downtown. City Council approved the design concept late last year, a financial study is now underway, and if that passes, construction is not expected to begin until 2022, so patience is needed for those closely following this exciting development.

Rendering of Etobicoke Civic Centre, image courtesy of the City of Toronto.

Continuing west along Dundas Street, we arrive at the site of Dundas & Aukland, a 40-storey rental tower developed by Main and Main and designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, located at the intersection of its namesake. The project will add 376 residential units to the high-rise neighbourhood, along with retail at grade. Shoring and excavation have begun, so look for the dig down to complete this year and the build up to begin. Construction is projected to wrap up in 2019 or 2020.

Rendering of Dundas and Aukland, image courtesy of Main and Main

Turning south on Aukland Road, a new integrated MiWay and GO Bus Terminal is coming to Kipling Station, looking to offer better connections between the different GTA transit systems, moving the current bus terminus from Islington Station. Overseen by Metrolinx, Kipling Station is envisioned as an expanded transit hub anchoring the west end of the city, with easier transfers between regional rail, rapid transit, and surface routes. An RFP was issued last year and the winning bidder will be announced this year, with the intention of opening the new terminal in 2019. MiWay and GO buses currently serving Islington station will move here then, allowing the redevelopment of that subway station site.

New plan for Kipling subway station, image courtesy of the City of Toronto

Just to the west of Kipling Station, Concert Properties is in the process of building out their master plan of The Kip District, a five-tower community that includes a future central square and amenity building. Construction of the IBI Group-designed Phase One condo tower is nearly complete on the exterior of the building, as crews move to the interior spaces of the 28-storey, 283-unit building. Work on Phase One will be complete this year, so expect the lights to go on as occupants move into the building later in 2018.

View of the Kip District phase one, image by Forum contributor Keyz.

As Phase One comes together, Phase Two of The Kip District is now going into sales, as the 24-storey, 285-unit condo tower designed by Quadrangle is clearing the final stages of the City's planning process. Also included with the Site Plan Approval submission was the 20-storey, 223-unit Phase Three, a rental tower to be constructed while Phase Two is underway. In addition to these two buildings, two further towers are planned for future phases to round out the five-tower community, along with a central square and amenity building. Details for these last phases have yet to be released.

Rendering of Phases Two and Three of the Kip District, image courtesy of Concert Properties.

Immediately west of The Kip District, Pinnacle International is redeveloping a string of strip malls along Dundas into a massive 9-tower development dubbed Pinnacle Etobicoke. The nine towers measure in at 56, 55, 52, 49, 48, 46, 39, 35, and 25 storeys and will add 4,091 residential units to the area, along with commercial office space, grade-level retail, and a new public park. Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, the first 25-storey phase of Pinnacle Etobicoke, dubbed Cypress, has been submitted for Site Plan Approval and has moved into sales, while the other towers are lined up and prepared for subsequent submissions to City Planning. Stay tuned for updates as plans for this massive development continue to evolve.

Rendering of Pinnacle Etobicoke, image courtesy of Pinnacle International.

Heading west on Dundas Street, north on Neilson Drive, and west on Bloor Street all the way to the Mississauga-Toronto border, we arrive at a proposal for the Renaissance Apartments at 420 Markland Drive. The project is a densification of a tower-in-the-park site, with an existing 10-storey rental apartment building currently on the property that will be retained. The new proposal would see a 9-storey condo building constructed to the east of the existing building, with a townhouse component fronting onto the residential Broadfield Drive to the south, while in the southwestern portion of the site, a 3-storey townhouse building will be constructed along Sunplains Drive. Designed by Chu Architects, the development would add 164 new condo units to the area, and is currently working its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 240 Markham Dr, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Turning back eastward on Bloor and heading north on the West Mall, we begin our tour of the Highway 427 corridor where several large projects are underway. First up is Tridel's West Village Etobicoke, where a Site Plan Approval applications was submitted last year for a third tower at the complex. With the first two towers completed a couple years ago, Phase Three would see a 28-storey tower designed by Kirkor Architects constructed on the northeast corner of the site. The new tower would add 213 condo units to the area, while a planned future fourth phase would add a final 16-storey tower to complete the community.

Rendering of Phase Three of West Village Etobicoke, image courtesy of Tridel.

Further north on The West Mall, at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road, the site of the current Etobicoke Civic Centre faces an uncertain future. Connected to the plans to construct a new landmark Civic Centre to the southeast, the City will need to sell the property the current civc centre is on to help fund the move. While nothing is currently proposed for the site, and construction of the new Civic Centre is quite a ways off, we thought we would include this site on our list for its future potential.

Continuing north, a tower-in-the-park infill building is proposed by Starlight Investments for 555 The West Mall, just south of Rathburn Road. Designed by Architecture Unfolded, the 22-storey rental apartment building will add 256 new units to the site, occupying a surface parking lot and some underused green space. Originally proposed at 24 storeys and 293 units, the Site Plan Approval application was resubmitted earlier this month with a scaled down proposal as design development continues.

Rendering of 555 The West Mall, image courtesy of Starlight Investments.

Moving just north of Rathburn, another tower-in-the-park infill development is proposed at 70 Dixfield Drive by H&R Developments. Designed by CGL Architects, the proposal would see 6-storey 58-unit rental mid-rise building constructed along with a 3-storey block of townhouses comprising 30 units. Several resubmissions of the design documents appeared over the course of last year for both its rezoning and site plan applications, so it appears that the owners are actively tweaking the design to gain the necessary approvals.

Rendering of 70 Dixfield, image courtesy of H&R Developments.

Heading a block south back to Rathburn Road, we turn east and cross over Highway 427 to The East Mall, where we turn south again to explore the east side of the 427 corridor. Beginning at the northwest corner of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road, Haven Developments is replacing a 1960s-built medical centre with three blocks of stacked townhouses dubbed the East Mall Town Homes. Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the townhouses will rise three-storeys and comprise a total of 60 units. The development is currently making its way through the planning process.

Rendering of the East Mall Town Homes, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Continuing south on The East Mall, Edilcan is proposing a second master-planned community adjacent to their One Valhalla complex that was completed last year. Valhalla Town Square is a five-building community that would see a total of 1,480 residential units in towers measuring 43, 37, 31, 10, and 10 storeys surrounding a central park space. Designed by IBI Group, the master plan was approved by City Council last year, and Phase One of the project is currently in sales. The first phase would see the two 10-storey rental mid-rises constructed along the east edge of the site, along with the 31-storey condo tower at the northwest corner of the property. The two taller towers will follow at a later date.

Rendering of the first phase of Valhalla Town Square, image courtesy of Edilcan.

Continuing south on The East Mall, we come to Bloor Street, where we turn east and begin our long journey back into the core of the city.

We follow Kipling through the Six Points, south over the rail corridor, and end up on Fieldway Road east of the interchange. There we come to where North Star Homes is constructing ConneXion, a complex of stacked 4-storey townhouses that will add 150 new units to the area. Designed by TACT Architecture, the project is currently under construction, with the concrete structure now having moved above grade. Look for construction to progress throughout 2018.

Rendering of ConneXion, image courtesy of North Star Homes.

Where Fieldway and Green Lanes meet Bloor, we come to 3429 Bloor West. Here, Verve Senior Living is looking to construct an 18-storey retirement and assisted living facility on the current site of the Beer Store. Designed by Giannone Petricone Associates, the building would contain 176 units and would add grade-level retail along Bloor. Initially submitted for rezoning last year, the project is now heading to the OMB, facing opposition from the local Councillor and the City owing to its size. Stay tuned for updates as the results of its hearing should be released later this year.

Rendering of 3429 Bloor West, image courtesy of Verve Senior Living.

Just northwest of the intersection of Bloor with Islington Avenue, Tridel is constructing a trio of condo towers on the north side of the rail corridor. Designed by Kirkor Architects, Phase One and Two of the complex, named Islington Terrace and Bloorvista respectively, are currently under construction, with Islington Terrace now peaking above grade and work progressing on the below-grade levels of Bloorvista. Once complete, Islington Terrace will rise 45 storeys and total 430 units, while Bloorvista will reach 35 storeys and comprise 392 units. Watch for this pair of towers to rise into the sky over the coming year.

View of Islington Terrace and Bloorvista under construction, image via Tridel's live webcam.

The third tower of Tridel's Bloor and Islington development, dubbed Bloor Promenade, is currently in sales and will look to complete this trio of buildings in the near future. Originally approved at 38 storeys, its permitted height was increased to 44 storeys last year, and it will now add more than 400 units to the area. If all goes well, construction should begin within the next year or two.

Rendering of Bloor Promenade, image courtesy of Tridel.

Continuing east along Bloor, ONE Properties is looking to replace a car wash on the southwest corner at Humbervale with an 8-storey residential building. 3005 Bloor West, designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, would house 80 condo units with retail integrated at grade level. Also included in the proposal is a single detached two-storey house just to the south, which adds one further residential unit to the total. The project was submitted for rezoning to the City just last year and is currently moving through the planning process.

Rendering of 3005 Bloor West, image courtesy of ONE Properties.

Two blocks east at the corner with Grenview Boulevard, a proposal was submitted to redevelop the Swiss Chalet and RBC branch sites at 2955-2961 Bloor West. Designed by Core Architects, the 6-storey 86-unit building was first submitted for rezoning back in 2015. No status update has appeared since a 2016 redesign of this development (picture below), although we may get news over the coming year.

Rendering of 2955-2961 Bloor West, image courtesy of Core Architects

Just down the street, another mid-rise is proposed for 2915 Bloor West, where Fieldgate Homes and Dorsay Development Corporation are planning an 8-storey building dubbed United Kingsway Condos. Replacing the single-storey Kingsway Medical Centre, the TACT Architecture-designed development would add 126 residential units to the Kingsway neighbourhood. The project is currently at the OMB, facing opposition from the local Councillor and residents for is height, with a hearing scheduled in early 2018.

Rendering for United Kingsway Condos, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Continuing east, we come to 4 The Kingsway at the intersection of Bloor and The Kingsway, where North Drive Investments is currently constructing an 8-storey mid-rise condo building. Designed by Richard Wengle Architect, the project will add 41 luxury condominium suites to the Old Mill area. As of late 2017, excavation was complete and the crane had been raised, so look for this building to rise out of the ground over the course of the year.

4 The Kingsway, image courtesy of North Drive Investments

Crossing over the Humber River, we enter the popular Bloor West Village area, where a redevelopment is proposed for the current site of the landmark Humber Cinema at 2452 Bloor West. Headed by Plaza and designed by Quadrangle, the building would rise 14 storeys and would bring 244 residential units and grade-level retail to the busy stretch of Bloor. The project is currently tangled up at the OMB, with a second pre-hearing scheduled for February 2018.

2452 Bloor West, image courtesy of Plaza

Moving into the heart of Bloor West Village, Harrington Developments gained OMB approval for their proposal at 2265 Bloor West back in 2016, but an update late last year confirmed that the project has been put on hold for the time being. Designed by TACT Architecture, the building would rise 7 storeys and would add around 70 new condo units to the area. As the developer has reportedly stopped working on the Site Plan Approval submission, it is unknown when this project will kick back into gear.

2265 Bloor West, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Continuing east toward High Park, 2115 Bloor West was approved for rezoning by City Council late in 2016, with a Site Plan Approval application submitted in summer of last year. Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects and headed by Main and Main, the building would rise 7 storeys and contain 45 residential units with grade-level retail along Bloor. The project has been moving smoothly through the planning process, so development could advance in 2018, but possibly from another developer: Main and Main has sold off various up-zoned properties to the Trinity Group and Timbercreek Asset Management.

Rendering of 2117 Bloor West, image courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects

Directly across the street from 2115 Bloor West is the site of Picnic, The High Park II, the second phase of North Drive's The High Park development, whose first phase, located two blocks to the east, was completed last year. Designed by Quadrangle, the 8-storey 73-unit mid-rise condo building is currently under construction, with the concrete structure having reached grade late last year. Look for this development to top off in 2018.

Picnic, The High Park II, image courtesy of North Drive Investments

Stepping down in scale, a unique proposal is currently working its way through the planning process at 12 High Park Avenue, directly adjacent to the High Park subway station bus loop. Headed by property owner Orest Kelebay and designed by TACT Architecture, the 3-storey building would include a daycare fronting onto High Park Avenue, along with micro-retail units stretching along the south side of the bus platform that would animate the currently lacklustre waiting area. The proposal has been quite active over the past year, with a Site Plan Approval submission and a resubmission for rezoning, so if all goes well, a final decision from the City should be coming in 2018.

Rendering of 12 High Park Avenue, image courtesy of TACT Architecture.

Jumping scales once again, we come to the high-rise cluster of mid-century apartment blocks just to the north and east of High Park Station, where three development proposals are looking to add a total of 7 new high-rise towers and 2 mid-rise buildings to the area.

Beginning with the block between Quebec and High Park Avenues, High Park Bayview and GWL Realty Advisors are densifying their tower-in-the-park site with a pair of 25-storey towers designed by Zeidler Partnership Architects. The twin towers—one fronting on Quebec, the other on High Park—will each add 269 new condo units to the area, replacing existing low-rise townhouse units. Approved at the OMB, construction is progressing on the garage portions of the pair of towers simultaneously, so look for both to rise out of the ground over the coming year.

Rendering of Grenadier Square, image courtesy of High Park Bayview/GWL Realty

One block east between High Park and Pacific Avenues, the team of GWL Realty Advisors and Zeidler Partnership Architects is once again proposing more density for the tower-in-the-park neighbourhood with four new buildings at High Park Village. Three towers measuring 39, 34, and 29 storeys along with an 8-storey mid-rise would all be slotted into the open space in between the existing high-rise mid-century apartment blocks. Together, the four buildings would add a total of 1,031 new rental units to the neighbourhood with retail spaces integrated at grade level. Opposition from local residents has been fierce, as fears over the impact of too much new density between this and the two other adjacent high-rise developments has locals worried about the future quality of life in the area, and has them asking the developers to scale down the proposals. The High Park Village project is headed for a showdown at the OMB in 2018, so stay tuned for news and updates as they become available.

Rendering of High Park Village, image courtesy of GWL Realty Advisors.

Just to the east, the high-rise block between Pacific Avenue and Oakmount Road is subject to the third local high-density proposal at 111 Pacific Avenue. The Minto Group is looking to add two towers of 33 and 29 storeys; an 8-storey mid-rise podium attached to the 29-storey tower along Oakmount; and two blocks of 3-storey townhouses along the north edge of the site on Glenlake Avenue. Designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, the group of new buildings would total 768 rental units and would add grade-level retail in the two towers. Much like its neighbours in High Park Village, this proposal is also heading to the OMB this year, facing concerns that the project is an over-development of the site. Stay tuned for news and updates as they become available.

Rendering of 111 Pacific Avenue, image courtesy of the Minto Group.

Detouring further north from Bloor, we head up High Park Avenue to Annette Street, where the redevelopment of a church property is in the works on the southwest corner of the intersection at 260 High Park Avenue. Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, the plan calls for a modern L-shaped 4-storey addition extending from the church and enclosing a central courtyard. The 77-unit project received approval from the City last year and is currently moving into sales, with construction of the sales centre now underway on Bloor near Glendonwynne.

Rendering of 260 High Park Avenue, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Turning east on Annette and south on Keele Street, a proposal for a 4-storey, 52-unit redevelopment of 200 Keele Street dubbed The Parkview is in the works adjacent to Lithuania Park. Designed by Ramonov Ramonov Architects, the building includes 15 rental replacement units for the townhouses currently on the site, with 37 new condo units added. The rezoning application has been appealed to the OMB, but in the meantime, a Site Plan Approval application has been submitted to the City. The project will continue working its way through the planning process over the course of the year.

Rendering of The Parkview, image courtesy of Romanov Romanov Architects.

Turning east on Glenlake Avenue and south on Dundas, construction is now underway at 2376 Dundas Street West, just north of Bloor Street. Located next to the Bloor GO and UPX station, the 24-storey 361-unit rental tower is being developed by Lormel Homes and designed by Richmond Architects, and also includes an 8-storey mid-rise as part of its podium to be built along Dundas. The proposal has been under SPA review since 2013, with another resubmission filed in December 2017, but in the meantime, shoring and excavation have commenced on site while the final details are being sorted out with the City. Expect construction to progress throughout 2018.

Rendering of 2376 Dundas West, image courtesy of Lormel Homes.

On the southeast corner of the busy Bloor and Dundas intersection, a major redevelopment of the current Loblaws property at 2280 Dundas West is in the works, as Choice Properties has been carrying out extensive community engagement to determine the right fit for the site. The initial concept includes a significant residential component, along with up to 200,000 square feet of office space, plenty of retail space, new park space, and connections to adjacent transit systems. Anticipated in the proposal is a redevelopment of the adjacent Bishop Marocco/Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School currently fronting on Bloor, with the TCDSB involved in talks to potentially relocate the school on another part of the Choice property. Choice has enlisted Urban Strategies on the planning, Giannone Petricone Associates for the initial architectural work, and Public Work on the landscape design, and has also opened an Idea Centre and put together a website to gather public feedback. No application has been submitted yet, but look for one to materialize soon as the pre-application consultations continue.

Concept rendering of 2280 Dundas West, image courtesy of Choice Properties.

Continuing east along Bloor and passing under the rail corridor, the Barrett Architect-designed 1439 Bloor West is proposed for the vacant lot adjacent to the tracks. The Neudorfer Corporation development would rise 14 storeys and contain 182 rental units with retail incorporated at grade level. The development has apparently been approved, but there has been no movement on this in the last year, so for the proposal remains dormant for the time being.

1439 Bloor West, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Ducking north on Perth Avenue, an intriguing proposal was submitted to the City last year for i2 Stack, a 3-storey commercial and studio building located just north of the Perth Avenue Parkette. Led by Ontario Hardwood Products Ltd and designed by Williamson Williamson Architects, the building would contain a ground-level workshop, restaurant space, and lobby, with 9 workshop/studio units located on the upper floors. Unsurprisingly, the building heavily features wood cladding on the exterior, giving it a unique aesthetic within the mixed-use neighbourhood. The proposal is currently working its way through the planning process.

Model of i2 Stack, image courtesy of Ontario Hardwood Products.

Turning back south and crossing to the south side of Bloor Street, we come to a hub of development activity around the intersection of Perth Avenue and Sterling Road centred on the redevelopment of the Tower Automotive Building. Developers Castlepoint Numa and Greybrook Realty are building out a master plan for the former industrial area dubbed Lower JCT that will include a new home for the Museum of Contemporary Art, several residential buildings, commercial space, and a new public park. Two projects are currently under construction, detailed below, with two more in the planning process, and roughly five more future development blocks to come.

Master plan of Lower JCT, image courtesy of Castlepoint Numa and Greybrook Realty.

First up in Lower JCT, Block 1 is currently being developed as West TWNS, a 3-storey townhouse development designed by TACT Architecture containing 32 residential units. Construction is well underway on the proposal, with the wood frame structure now topped off at the third floor. Look for construction to wrap up later in 2018.

Rendering of West TWNS, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Next on the list in Lower JCT is Museum FLTS, a proposal for a 10-storey condo building in Block 3B that was controversially cancelled last year, much to the ire of its early purchasers. The building was designed by architectsAlliance and contained 150 units with retail at grade, and formed the north wall of a courtyard shared with the Tower Automotive Building and the proposed Draft BLDG. The developer claimed he abrupt cancellation of the project was due to their inability to obtain necessary approvals in a timely fashion from the City. We have included this building on our list with the expectation that a revised proposal will be put forth at some point for the development of this block, but for the time being, Museum FLTS is dead and gone.

Rendering of Museum FLTS, image courtesy of Castlepoint Numa/Greybrook Realty

The focal point of Lower JCT is the 1920-built heritage industrial Tower Automotive Building, located in Block 3C and now simply called the Auto BLDG, which will be the new home of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). The relocated museum, moving to a larger space than its previous Queen West locale, will be situated on the first five floors of the building, while the remainder of the 10-storey structure will be leased out as office space. Headed by architectsAlliance with ERA Architects, MOCA was initially aiming for a Fall 2017 opening, but construction delays have pushed the targeted completion date to May 2018. As construction continues, stay tuned for the exciting unveiling of the new MOCA and refurbished Auto BLDG in the spring.

The Auto BLDG under construction in October 2017, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur.

The next piece of Lower JCT that is currently in the works is the Draft BLDG, located in Block 3A and forming the south wall of the courtyard with the Tower Automotive Building. The 4-storey building will house office and retail space, with light industrial uses on the ground floor serving as a manufacturing facility for the Indie Ale House, which will also open a new flagship location in the building. Also included is a new POPS in the courtyard bordered by the Draft BLDG, Auto BLDG, and future replacement for Museum FLTS. Designed by SvN Architects, the Draft BLDG is currently working its way through the planning process.

Rendering of the Draft BLDG, image courtesy of Castlepoint Numa and Greybrook Realty.

The most recent proposal in Lower JCT was floated last year for a 15-storey condo building on Block 4B called West MRKT, located on the east side of Sterling Road across from the Auto BLDG. Little is known about this next phase, and no development applications have been submitted to the City. Rumour has it that the proposal was quickly withdrawn last year, but at this point it is unconfirmed what exactly is planned for this site at the moment, if anything at all. Stay tuned for any updates that are announced in the coming year.

Rendering of the top of West MRKT, image courtesy of Castlepoint Numa and Greybrook Realty.

Looping around to the east side of the Barrie GO corridor, we head south on Sterling Road, east on Dundas Street, north on Lansdowne Avenue, and west on Whytock Avenue, where we come to Aragon Properties' Enigma on the Park at 180 St. Helen's Avenue. Designed by Quadrangle, the 9-storey condo and office complex is currently under construction and will add 86 new residential units to the area. The building has nearly topped off, so look for cladding installation to begin and a possible completion date late in 2018.

View of Enigma on the Park under construction, image by Forum contributor 111.

Heading back to Bloor and turning north on Lansdowne Avenue, the vacant TTC-owned lands at 640 Lansdowne are slated for redevelopment in the near future. An announcement by Mayor John Tory and local Councillor Ana Bailao in 2017 revealed that the City plans to build affordable housing on the vacant lot. A round of community consultations were held in late 2016, but there has been no detailed news on what form this development will take. Hopefully there is some movement by the City in 2018 to kickstart the planning process for this badly-needed affordable housing.

Aerial view of the 640 Lansdowne property, image via Apple Maps.

Heading back south and turning east on Bloor, major plans are in the works for the southwest corner of Bloor and Dufferin, currently home to the Bloor Collegiate Institute and former Kent Senior Public School. Capital Developments and Metropia submitted a rezoning application last year to construct a 7-building redevelopment of the school site, adding new residential, commercial, community, and retail uses to the 2.94-hectare property. Designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects and Giannone Petricone Associates, the seven buildings measure 47, 44, 30, 25, 11, 11, and 6 storeys in height, and include the retention of the heritage facade of the former Kent School. Also included in the proposal is a new public park in the southwest corner of the site. Separate from this application, the TDSB is looking to redevelop the site of the Brockton High School adjacent to the Bloor-Dufferin property in the southwest corner, where it will build a new secondary school complete with a child care centre and spaces for community programming. Check back for updates as this major development works its way through the planning process.

Rendering of the Bloor & Dufferin redevelopment, image courtesy of Capital Developments and Metropia.

Continuing east along Bloor, big plans are in the works to renovate the former Paradise Cinema at 1006 Bloor West on the corner of Westmoreland Avenue. Real estate investor, winery founder, and philanthropist Moray Tawse is undertaking a complete rehabilitation of the Art Deco building, restoring the 225-seat theatre to its former glory. In reopening the cinema, Tawse envisions the building as a shared community space and cultural centre, available to organizations on a short-term lease or rental basis. In addition to the community functions, a new restaurant, cafe, and bar will also be installed in the building. Construction is now underway on the refurbishment, so look for significant progress to be made in 2018.

Construction underway on the Paradise Cinema at 1006 Bloor West, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur.

Heading further east, we come to 918 Bloor West, where a proposal to construct a 5-storey residential building is working its way through the planning process. Designed by SG&M Architects, the building will contain 12 residential units with retail at grade. A Site Plan Approval application was submitted to the City last year, so stay tuned for updates in the coming year.

Rendering of 918 Bloor West, image courtesy of SG&M Architects

Just down the street, Old Stonehenge Development Corporation is redeveloping their property at 874 Bloor West, where a new 4-storey residential building is replacing the existing storefronts on the site. Designed by Studio JCI, the building will contain 10 new residential units along with grade-level retail. Construction is well under way, with the building having now topped off. Look for construction to wrap up later this year.

874 Bloor West under construction in December 2017, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd.

Further east, we arrive at one of the city's most anticipated, and definitely most bittersweet projects, with Westbank's Mirvish Village, the high-profile redevelopment of the former Honest Ed's property on the southwest corner of Bloor and Bathurst. Demolition of the existing building is nearly complete, with one of the Honest Ed's signs being salvaged and relocated to the Ed Mirvish Theatre on Victoria Street. The new proposal is designed by Vancouver-based Henriquez Partners Architects and would see construction of five new towers measuring 26, 25, 24, 19, and 13 storeys comprising roughly 806 new rental residential units. The historic houses along Markham Street will be restored and returned to their former uses, while new small-scale retail, public spaces, and a market are included in the redevelopment. An updated Site Plan Approval application was submitted to the City this past month, which will be unpacked in an upcoming UrbanToronto feature. In the meantime, as demolition wraps up, look for shoring and excavation to begin as construction gets underway in 2018.

Rendering of Mirvish Village, image courtesy of Westbank.

This concludes our tour of Etobicoke Centre and Bloor West. If you're having fun gorging on these, don't be disappointed: there's still plenty of Growth to Watch For stories on the way. For the next instalment, we head north and back west, exploring all development happening along Dupont, St. Clair West, and Eglinton West, and in the popular Junction neighbourhood. If you would like to learn more about a specific project, you can check out the project dataBase files, linked below. Want to join in the conversation? Feel free to drop a comment in the space provided below, or join the discussions in the associated Forum threads.