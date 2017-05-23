| by Stefan Novakovic |

Another chapter in Toronto's long-form eulogy for Honest Ed's is playing out on Markham Street today. This morning, part of the former discount store's instantly recognizable sign was disassembled at the southeast corner of Markham and Bloor, drawing crowds of reporters and onlookers as the workers' slow choreography unfolded.

The first elements of the sign come down, image by Stefan Novakovic

A large mobile crane was installed just south of Bloor, gradually removing segments of the 30-by-60 foot installation. Loaded onto a truck, the sign—which was assembled in six pieces—will now make its way to a facility in Orillia, where it will be refurbished by Pattison Sign Group, the same company originally tasked with installing the sign in 1984.

On the truck, image by Stefan Novakovic

Bearing the name of the erstwhile discount store, the sign will eventually be re-installed at its new home on Victoria Street.

More off the top, image by Stefan Novakovic

The brightly lit array of red and yellow colours will find an appropriately glamorous new home above the rear doors of the Ed Mirvish Theatre—itself an important part of the Mirvish family legacy.

The sign's new home on Victoria Street, image via Mirvish Productions

Once the Honest Ed's sign is removed and trucked away, the stage will be set for the store's demolition, paving the way for Westbank's ambitious—and recently approved—Mirvish Village development.

Mirvish Village, image courtesy of Westbank Corp

Once the Honest Ed's sign is removed and trucked away, the stage will be set for the store's demolition, paving the way for Westbank's ambitious—and recently approved—Mirvish Village development.