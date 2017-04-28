| by Greg Lipinski |

After our four-part series covering the entries for the new Etobicoke Civic Centre (ECC) design competition, we are providing a quick round-up of the designs, along with a poll where you can cast your vote on your favourite entry. Each of the entries (comprised of four local and international firms) created their own unique design, based on certain criteria as set out in the Etobicoke Civic Centre Precinct. The criteria are as follows:

create a distinct identity for the growing community that has visual stimulation, and which is functionally integrated with different uses such as office, residential, retail, and recreation;

maximize amenity and beauty in the public realm and minimize vehicular impacts;

enhance pedestrian and cyclist movement in the area; and finally,

prioritize pedestrian connectivity.

Members of the public watching the teams present their designs, image courtesy of Build Toronto

Using this information, the contestants also had to follow the specific size requirements set out for the ECC building and open space program:

Office space: 330,000 square feet

Community service space: 24,750 SF

Civic space: 20,000 SF

Support space: 20,000 SF

Toronto Public Library district branch: 25,000 SF

Community recreation centre: 67,000 SF

Daycare centre: 8,550 SF plus 3,000 SF of outdoor space

Civic square: 37,000 SF

Underground parking: two levels below grade with 550 vehicular spaces, with 65 short-term and 62 long-term bicycle parking spaces.

Members of the public viewing the presentation boards, image courtesy of Build Toronto

Adjudicating the entries is a Design Jury, the members of which are:

Gordon Stratford, Senior Vice President and Design Principal of HOK;

Joost Baaker, Principal at DIALOG;

Lisa Rapoport, Partner at PLANT Architect;

Renee Gomes, Director of Development at First Gulf; and lastly,

Denise Pinto, Creative Director at Bus Rides with Urbanists, and the former Executive Director of Jane's Walk.

Earlier this week, designs were presented at the current Etobicoke Civic Centre to give the public (well over 100 people attended the presentation) a first look at what might be built where the Six Points interchange now lies.

The first presentation was by Moriyama + Teshima, MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects (MJMA), and FORREC. Our overview published a few days ago can be found here.

Design one of the Etobicoke Civic Centre, image courtesy of Moriyama + Teshima, MJMA, FORREC

The second presentation was by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc (MVVA), with full information available here.

Design two of the Etobicoke Civic Centre, image courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects, MVVA

Next up was KPMB Architects and West 8 to discuss their design for the ECC, which we published earlier today.

Design three of the Etobicoke Civic Centre, image courtesy of KPMB, West 8

Lastly, Danish architect group Henning Larsen joined forces with Adamson Associates Architects and PMA Landscape Architects, which was also covered in an article that we released earlier today.

Design four of the Etobicoke Civic Centre, image by Henning Larsen, Adamson Associates

The next step in this process is to make a selection. Following the decision, a business plan will be created over the course of a couple months for a project with a targeted cost of $225 million. The funds are meant to come from selling the land which the current Etobicoke Civic Centre sits on at Burnhamthorpe Road and Highway 427. City Council will be asked to approve a finalized plan this fall.

Our Civic Centre dataBase file is now complete with all of the renderings of the four entries; you will find it linked below. You can weigh in with your thoughts on the design competition in the comment field provided on this page, or join in the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread, where you will also find the poll.