| by Greg Lipinski |

With the second month of 2017 upon us, we continue our development tour through Toronto, taking stock of the changes we can expect across the city this year. Moving just east from where we last left off in the previous instalment of Growth To Watch For, this segment takes us through the area south of the 401, east of Black Creek Drive, and west of Bayview Avenue. We covered much of the area south of here two instalments ago.

Map of the Yorkdale - York Mills Boundary, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Today we kick off on Trethewey Drive, at the heart of the former Borough of York, and close to its old civic centre. The mature neighbourhood is characterized by both single family homes and low-rise apartment buildings, many of which could use a facelift. Developer Marlin Spring is planning to do just that with three buildings it recently bought at the southwest corner of Trethewey and Clearview Heights. Instead of pulling the existing buildings down, Marlin Spring intends to improve the Clearview buildings through a retrofit program. By renewing older rental stock, larger units will be retained in Toronto.

A couple of blocks to the southeast, northbound traffic for Keele Street peels off to the left. We will follow Yore Road for one block before turning left again onto Keele. 2175 Keele is the next project up. A 731-unit townhouse development, this project designed by Graziani + Corazza will be built on a former site of the Humber River Hospital. Developed by The Daniels Corporation, the 7-block project will feature buildings ranging in height from three storeys to eight.

Rendering of 2175 Keele, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

A block to the north on the other side of the street is 2110 Keele. Designed by AREA, the 9-storey rental development by Bombay Court Ltd. is seeking Site Plan Approval (SPA), having been submitted to the City in September. Bringing in 67 residential units, the development would be built immediately north of another 9-storey apartment building at 2100 Keele.

Rendering of 2110 Keele, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Just to the west of Keele at Lawrence, a couple of tower-in-the-park style rental buildings rise into the sky here. Back in 2014 at the final City Council meeting before the municipal election, there were a slew of new developments approved, and one of them was here at 1465 Lawrence Avenue West. The 19-storey building would replace some of the underused lawn space between the two existing towers with new density, and would be built much closer to the street. We haven't heard of development happening since the 2014 approval, but it could come at any time.

Back to Keele, and about a kilometre north, Visto Condominiums by Mizen Holdings is next. First proposed in 2012, construction on the 9-storey mixed-use condo is all but done. Bringing 144 residential units to the area, the AJ Tregebov-designed building features a wave-like frontage along Keele north of Maple Leaf Dr.

Visto Condos in late 2016, image by Forum contributor PMT

A kilometre to the east across the Barrie GO rail corridor is an area of commercial and industrial buildings along Caledonia Road. Where Caledonia meets Bentworth Avenue is a proposal to build a 3-storey commercial building, with just under 6,000 square feet of retail space at ground level, while about 2,350 square feet of office space occupies the upper two floors. While smaller buildings many not make economic sense in denser areas, there are still parts of Toronto where renewal can come without spending multimillions of dollars.

Continuing north on Caledonia, we make a right just before hitting the 401, and follow Bridgeland Road over to Dufferin Street. Here on the southwest corner is the exact opposite of the smaller development a few blocks away. Proposed to the City back in September, developer the Gupta Group, is looking to redevelop the property at 3450 Dufferin, currently home to a Holiday Inn Hotel. Proposed are three mixed-use towers rising to 29, 33, and 37 storeys. The Page + Steele / IBI Group designed project would add 1,044 residential units and commercial space while replacing the current hotel with a new one with 255 rooms.

Rendering of 3450 Dufferin Street, image courtesy of Gupta Homes

A block south, Dream Residences at Yorkdale is down to the final touches. Developed by Dream Maker Realty, the Kirkor-designed project has added density along Dufferin and McAdam, bringing 88 residential units through 8 of the buildings' 9 storeys. It is not known what the retail space will be as of yet.

Dream Residences in October 2016, image by Craig White

Across Dufferin is Oxford Properties' Yorkdale Mall. Stores continue to open in an expansion completed on the east side in 2016. Designed by MMC Architecture, that expansion included Japanese retailers Muji and Uniqlo amongst others, with Nordstrom dominating the media coverage. In the meantime, work is progressing on a rebuild where Sears once was. New stores to open later this year on the west side will include Restoration Hardware and Sporting Life.

Construction at Yorkdale Mall in October, image courtesy of Craig White

Southeast of Yorkdale Mall at the Ranee Road exit from the subway station, phase one of The Yorkdale Condominiums is in full swing. Being developed by Context Development and Metropia, construction crews are placing the foundation levels of the KPMB and Page+Steele/IBI designed project. Targeting completion in mid 2018, the 14-storey building on the west side of the Allen is one of two phases; with SPA received by the City for the second-phase east-side building last year. Rising 15 storeys, phase two will add 308 residential units, while replacing 78 rental replacement units within an 8-storey section.

Rendering of phase one (left) and phase two (right) of Yorkdale Condominiums, image courtesy of Context/Metropia

Returning to Dufferin Street, we migrate south, but only a block or two to where we find a plaza at 3140 Dufferin. Here, a proposal by RioCan would see 22 and 28-storey mixed-use towers replace the single-storey shopping centre and parking lot. Designed by Quadrangle, the development would add 578 residential units, new roads, and public space. Initially proposed in November 2015, the application was refused by City Council in June 2016 as the City considers it inconsistent with the new Dufferin Street Secondary Plan. That plan is now being appealed at the OMB, with a hearing set for October of this year, while at the same time a redesign is in the works for this proposal.

Rendering of 3140 Dufferin Street Condos, image courtesy of RioCan

Immediately across Apex Road to the south is 3130 Dufferin, currently a Ford dealership. A developer has an OMB ratified settlement with the City to allow a redevelopment with a 17-storey mixed-use building, in addition to a 7-storey mid-rise that will front Dufferin St. While the new zoning is in place, a Site Plan Approval application has not been made to the City yet.

Across Dufferin on the east side, the majority of construction at Treviso Condos has been completed. A large mixed-use project developed by Lanterra Developments and Dov Capital Corporation which stretches all the way to Lawrence Avenue, the Page + Steele/IBI Group design consists of three buildings at 15, 20, and 24-storeys tall. As of now, the 20 and 24-storey towers are complete, and construction on the third building is over halfway to its final height.

Phase 3 (left) of Treviso Condos under construction, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

Kitty-corner from Treviso, 901 Lawrence Avenue West is our next stop. Just announced this past November, this project developed by Villa Charities Inc includes the redevelopment of the existing Columbus Centre. Designed by CS&P Architects, the 4-storey development will include a new high-school, in addition to a community facility within the shared space. Assuming the Site Plan Application process goes smoothly, plans are to shut down the existing building for construction this Fall.

Rendering of 901 Lawrence Avenue West, image courtesy of Villa Charities Inc

Another block south on Dufferin on the east side, an 8-storey mixed-use proposal at 3019 Dufferin St was submitted to the City in late December. Designed by Architecture Unfolded, the 105-unit condo would feature retail space at grade, and would replace an existing 2-storey commercial building.

Rendering of 3019 Dufferin Street, image courtesy of Architecture Unfolded

Proceeding down Dufferin another half-dozen blocks, we come across the Briar Hill City Towns construction site at Dufferin and Briar Hill Avenue. Developed by Madison Homes, the project consists of six 4-storey row townhouses, totalling 128 new residential units once completed. Designed by Kirkor Architects, construction work was last documented in November, showing work the foundations. As low-rise homes, the development should not take long to build.

Rendering of Briar Hill City Towns, image courtesy of Madison Homes

A few blocks to the south on the west side of Dufferin, an application for SPA has been submitted to construct a 2-storey Audi car dealership. It would back up against the elevated Belt Line, a former tram route encircling the city, now a linear park with bicycle and pedestrian trail down the middle.

Going back north one block, we'll take Roselawn and Elm Ridge over to Bathurst Street. Starting northbound from here, we soon come to Castlefield Avenue where a proposal at 2525 Bathurst would intensify the site. A Page + Steele/IBI Group design, the development consists of a 13-storey rental apartment building containing 162 units, including replacement suites for the 32 rental units currently on site.

Looking east towards 2525 Bathurst Street, image by Page + Steele / IBI Group

Going north, a pair of buildings are planned for the east side of the street on either side of Glencairn Avenue.

On the southeast corner is a proposal at 491 Glencairn, with developer Greatwise Developments seeking to build a 12-storey condominium spanning the east side of Bathurst Street between Strathallan Wood and Glencairn. Designed by Core Architects, Greatwise appealed the City's lack of a decision on the proposal to the OMB. The hearing for the development is taking place now.

Looking southwest to 491 Glencairn, image by Core Architects

Just across Glencairn, a 10-storey building has been proposed on the northeast corner with Bathurst. First submitted in May 2015, revised plans for 2795 Bathurst St were resubmitted in May 2016. Still under review, this proposal designed by Page + Steele /IBI Group, would bring new retail plus 165 residential units to a site that currently includes a single-storey Shoppers Drug Mart and a two-storey medical office building.

East (back) elevation of 2795 Bathurst Street, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Progressing north a dozen blocks past Lawrence Avenue, we come to a proposal for a tower-in-the-park infill development. Designed by Kirkor for Pinedale Properties Ltd, this project at 3636 Bathurst Street would see the addition of a 7 and 9-storey arms to an existing 19-storey slab rental tower. Despite the intensification, there would still be significant green space on the property. Retail would animate ground level at the corner of Bathurst Street and Hotspur Road.

Rendering of 3636 Bathurst, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Ending our northward journey on Bathurst just shy of the 401, we turn east onto Joicey Boulevard, head over to Avenue Road, and turn south. The street is mostly two-storey buildings from here south to Lawrence Avenue, retail at ground level and offices or apartment on the second floor. At Brooke Avenue we run into the site of a 4-storey commercial proposal with the address of 1912-1914 Avenue Road. Designed by Icon Architects, the development would keep retail at-grade, while stepping back above, offices to occupy the rest of the building's levels. While the proposal was first submitted to the City in October 2014, a resubmission was made in October 2016. We have found no renderings yet, just elevations.

The next proposal to the south is at 1780 Avenue Road, at the corner with Melrose Avenue. A project by Cresford Developments, the OFFICEArchitecture-designed project would see a 3-storey addition to the former Canada Post distribution centre. Retail would occupy the ground floor, while again, offices occupy the upper two storeys.

Rendering of 1780 Avenue Road, image courtesy of Cresford Developments

Down at 1694 Avenue Rd at the corner of Brookdale Avenue, shoring is underway in preparation for construction. Set to be built here is Brookdale on Avenue Road. Developed in partnership by Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes, and Fortress Real Developments, the 7-storey luxury condominium by RAW Design will feature 100 residential units. As excavation will proceed shortly, construction for this project will lead into 2018 before completion.

Rendering of Brookdale On Avenue, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook/Fortress

Continuing down, Avenue & Park at 1580 Avenue Road at Bedford Park Road is currently in sales and marketing. Designed by P+S/IBI Group, the 7-storey condo will feature 36 residential units. Under a joint venture by Stafford Homes and Greybrook Realty Partners, the condominium will replace the existing Beer Store on site.

Rendering of Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes/Greybrook Realty Partners

Just steps down, a proposal at 1560 Avenue Road at the southwest corner with Douglas Avenue would see a 3-storey commercial building replace the current vacant lot. Designed by Drew Laszlo Architect, the development would have ground level retail with office uses on the second and third floors.

Jumping half a block east to 250 Lawrence Avenue West, Graywood Developments has plans for a 12-storey residential apartment building, designed by Quadrangle Architects. The building would contain 241 residential units, while two 2-storey semi-detached houses would front on Glengarry Avenue on the north side.

Rendering of 250 Lawrence Avenue West, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

Over a kilometre south on Avenue Road again at Hillhurst Boulevard, a Peter Higgins-designed proposal is making its way through planning. 1202 Avenue Rd is a 3-storey, 7 unit townhouse development that would front Hillhurst, its east sidewall facing Avenue Road. It was submitted in November 2016 for rezoning and SPA, and would replace a pair of semi-detached homes currently front Avenue Road.

Elevation of 1202 Avenue Road, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

A block further we turn east onto Briar Hill Avenue. When we arrive at Yonge Street, an SPA application was received by the City in June 2015 for a rebuild at 2555 Yonge, on the southeast corner across the street at Sherwood Avenue, to be a single-storey retail building equipped with a mezzanine.

Turning north, after a few blocks we reach 2779 Yonge, the site where Alaska Condos was proposed. Initially advanced as a rounded seven-storey base with a three-storey flying table top above, the radical design was the work of Will Alsop of aLL Design, responsible for OCAD U's landmark Sharp Centre for Design on McCaul Street. Landowner Bianca Pollack was looking to bring something iconic to this stretch of Yonge Street, but the neighbours wanted something less avant garde, and less dense too. As the City failed to decide within the statutory timeframe, the proposal was appealed to the OMB. Following mediation, it was approved in May 2016 at nine storeys, no flying table top (the image is below). The site, however, has recently been sold to Devron Developments, and it is unclear whether they will continue with the aLL Design proposal, with Quadrangle as Architect of Record.

2014 Rendering of Alaska Condos, image courtesy of Bianca Pollak

A block north there is a proposal for a mid-rise at 2851 Yonge Street. Designed by Core Architects, Muir Park Development applied for rezoning in 2015 for an eight-storey building here with 49 rental apartments.

Rendering of 2851 Yonge Street, image courtesy of Muir Park Development

Arriving at the intersection of Yonge and Lawrence, First Capital Realty's renewal project at 3080 Yonge St is set to finish in the coming months. The project is a recladding and renovation of the existing 6-storey commercial building. Designed by Kasian Architecture, it will feature 62,000 square feet of new retail space, with 25,000 square feet to be occupied by a Loblaws City Market.

Rendering of 3080 Yonge Street, image courtesy of First Capital Realty

Momentarily turning east, we see the future site of 49-51 Lawrence Avenue East. Submitted in 2015, the Gairloch Developments project consists of a 4-storey, stacked townhouse development that would include 22 residential units. In 2016, the architectsAlliance-designed project got a simpler redesign, with a more traditional window arrangement and lighter coloured bricks. The project was appealed to the OMB for lack of a decision from City Council, and the hearing was in January. A decision is pending.

Updated rendering of 49-51 Lawrence Ave East, image courtesy of Gairloch Developments

Two blocks directly north is the former site of Bedford United Church, now a vacant lot at 100 Ranleigh Avenue. A residential project designed by RAW consists of a 4-storey luxury condo building of 43 units; three less than a previously approved plan. Last summer, Toronto City Council voted to oppose the project at the OMB, calling it too large for the site. By the date of the OMB hearing last fall, the City and developer had reached a tentative settlement. Pending final details being worked out, a hearing to ratify the settlement has been scheduled for April of this year.

Rendering of 100 Ranleigh Avenue, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Heading north on Yonge again, we come to the corner of Yonge and Wilson in Hogg's Hollow. Right now, the northwest corner is a surface parking lot serving York Mills subway station commuters. In 2015 the publicly owned land was sold by Build Toronto to the Gupta Group, who subsequently announced plans to create a mixed-use commercial development on the site. Rising 7 storeys, the Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed building would feature a 250 room hotel, roughly 20,000 square feet of retail space, and an office condo that will be about 250,000 square feet in size. Now dubbed Yonge Park Plaza, the project filed for SPA in 2016, and expects to begin construction later this year.

Rendering of Yonge Plaza Park, image courtesy of Gupta Group/Easton's Group

From here, we turn west on Wilson Avenue, crossing the Don River while climbing out of Hogg's Hollow. Our last project on the leg of the Growth To Watch For Series appears on the right before Wilson Avenue tunnels under the 401. Here, 288 Wilson Avenue was a condo proposal from Kartelle Corporation. Designed by Baldwin and Franklin Architects, the project was initially approved in 2014, containing 108 residential units in a 17-storey building. After a few years of no activity, it was announced in the fall of 2016 that the site had been sold to Verdiroc Developments, who are looking to build a rental development with 142 residential units. A public consultation was held, but an application for Site Plan Approval has not yet been made. Below is the Kartelle proposal for the site.

228 Wilson, design by Baldwin & Franklin Architects for Kartelle Corporation

