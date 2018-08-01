| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up July 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Studio Gang's Striking Tower at Yonge & St. Clair Unveiled

Rendering looking south toward One Delisle, image courtesy of Slate Asset Management

The big reveal of a Studio Gang-designed tower at 1 Delisle near Yonge and St. Clair was our most viewed story in July, followed in distant second by a story covering the pricing at Edge Towers in Mississauga, and how it compares in value against Toronto condominium prices.

2. Edge Towers Attracting Toronto Buyers with Mississauga Prices

3. Expo City 5: More Images Released for Vaughan’s New Tallest

4. Tower Core Taking Shape at CIBC Square Construction Site

5. Crosstown LRT Construction Underway along Eglinton Avenue East

6. Serpentine Pavilion Coming to King St West in Toronto

7. Site Plan Approval Sought for Phases 2 and 3 of One Yonge

8. City Council Approves Rezoning for Galleria Mall Redevelopment

9. New Office Tower Proposed for First Gulf's King East Centre

10. One Front: Rental Towers, Retail, Hotel, Proposed For Toronto's Dominion Public Building

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The Well

The Well, image courtesy of RioCan/Allied/Diamond Corp/Tridel/Woodbourne,

Our most popular database file from July was that for The Well, currently Toronto's largest construction site. In second place, the database file for Pinnacle One Yonge drew in plenty of views as construction progresses on the first phase, and planning proceeds for the second and third towers.

2. Pinnacle One Yonge

3. The One

4. CIBC Square

5. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

6. Residences of 488 University Avenue

7. YSL Residences

8. One Delisle

9. Prime Condos

10. Lower Don Lands

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

CIBC Square viewed from the south, image by Forum contributor Gizmo

Building excitement over construction for the first phase of the CIBC Square office complex drove the project's Forum thread to our top spot for the month. In second place, excavation activity at the site of The One kept the supertall luxury condominium tower near the top of the pack.

2. The One

3. Residences of 488 University

4. Massey Tower

5. Commerce Court 3

6. The Well

7. Union Station Revitalization

8. Ten York Street

9. One Bloor East

10. Wellesley on the Park

***