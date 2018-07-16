| by Jack Landau |

The first phase in a five-building redevelopment of Downtown's sprawling Toronto Star lands is underway near the foot of Yonge Street. As excavation heats up at the site of The Prestige, the 65-storey first tower in the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed Pinnacle One Yonge community, a new submission to the City is advancing phases 2 and 3. Located a block north of the waterfront, and with heights of 95 and 80 storeys, the two upcoming phases will be a dominant feature Downtown skyline views from the harbour and islands for generations to come.

Phase 2 (R) and 3 (L) of Pinnacle One Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

Documents accompanying the application for Site Plan Approval (SPA) are providing detailed information about the 95-storey, 307-metre phase 2, and the 80-storey, 263.6-metre phase 3 tower. The SPA represents one of the final planning approvals required prior to building permits, with the associated Official Plan and Rezoning Amendment Application for the entire multi-phase development now approved.

Phases 1-3 of Pinnacle One Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

The 95-storey second phase, which, if built today would be Canada's tallest building (phase 2 is two feet taller than The One, currently under construction), will feature an 89-storey tower rising atop a 6-storey podium along the site's Yonge Street frontage. Immediately west of the active first phase construction site, phase 2 would have a total gross floor area (GFA) of 96,075 square metres (1,034,142 square feet), the bulk of which would be residential/condominium space, with 903 units. A 14,206 square-metre hotel is also included on the podium floors.

Detailed elevation diagrams offer insight into the materials that will be used to finish phase 2, including a main exterior envelope of structural silicone glazed curtain wall divided by diagrid beams. The strips of inset balconies running vertically up the tower faces will feature clear and fritted glass balcony guards, while the building envelope for these slender balcony sections will consist of window wall with glass and spandrel. These materials will be punctuated by a series of architectural fins.

Phase 2 (C) and 3 (L) of Pinnacle One Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

The 80-storey third phase will consist of a 71-storey tower placed above a 9-storey podium north of the first phase site, with a total GFA of 81,302 square metres (875,127 square feet). Most of the tower's floor area will be dedicated to condominium suites, though the building will also include 3,042 square metres (32,2743 square feet) of retail/non-residential space, and 12,311 square metres (132,514 square feet) of affordable housing.

Even more density is planned to follow on the other half of the site. An extended Harbour Street will run east-west, south of the first three towers and north of the existing Toronto Star Building. The area south of the Harbour Street extension will add 22 and 35-storey office buildings to the site.

Skyline view of Pinnacle One Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

