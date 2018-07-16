| by Jack Landau |

As rising home prices continue to make the Toronto housing market less affordable, more buyers are looking to other municipalities in the GTA in search of better prices. Many are looking west to neighbouring Mississauga, where home prices were roughly $150-$200 less per square foot than the Toronto average for years. The price difference between these two markets has grown more pronounced now, though, with some Mississauga projects offers savings in the range of $600 per square foot when weighed against high-profile Downtown Toronto developments.

High-rise development in Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Solmar Development Corporation's Edge Towers is among the many Mississauga developments reshaping the city's skyline, taking the form of a three-tower, Roy Varacalli-designed complex with heights as tall as 55 storeys near Hurontario and Burnhamthorpe. The project has been catering to the upper end of the Mississauga market, as well as the majority of the Toronto market, with high-rise views and conveniences like the upcoming Hurontario LRT, which is bringing a more urban amenity to the suburb.

Phases 1 and 2 of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

Construction recently kicked off for the community's 35-storey first phase tower, and marketing is now underway for the 45-storey second phase tower, known as Edge T2. The tower will add another 422 condominium units to the site, available in one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, and two-bedroom suites, with unit sizes ranging from 492 ft² to 721 ft².

Edge T2, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

A variety of amenity spaces appointed by Dochia Interior Design all be loud in the building, including a fitness centre, Wi-Fi lounge, movie theatre, billiards room, guest suites, and a party room opening onto an outdoor terrace with a firepit feature and grilling areas. In addition to on-site amenities, the project will place residents within easy walking distance of the shops and restaurants of Square One Shopping Centre, a few blocks to the north.

WiFi and Billiards room at Edge T2, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

