| by Jack Landau |

Another month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk is now behind us, so we are rounding up the hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions of January 2019.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Mirvish+Gehry Development Resubmitted as Two Supertalls

Looking northwest to an updated model of Mirvish+Gehry Toronto, image from submission to the City of Toronto

2019 started off hot with stories covering several new and updated development proposals, including the long-awaited reveal for a taller version of the Mirvish+Gehry Toronto project in first place. A story covering the demolition of a Yorkville parking garage to make way for a new condo development followed in second place.

2. Yorkville Parking Garage Coming Down to Make Way for Condos

3. Ryerson Submits Rezoning Application for 41-Storey Tower

4. Multiple Projects Progressing at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre

5. Lifetime Planning Five-Tower 'Panda Markham' Development

6. Renderings Surface for New Project at Giraffe Condos Site

7. Eaton Centre Apple Store to Drop a Level while Upsizing

8. 35-Storey Residential Tower Proposed on Queen at Mutual

9. UrbanToronto Readers Select Best Buildings of 2018

10. Planning Docs Reveal More Details of U of T's "PIE" Complex

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The Well

Looking north across Rail deck Park and Front Street to The Well, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan/Diamond Corp

January's hottest database file was that of The Well, the largest active construction project in the city. The news article about Mirvish+Gehry Toronto's height increase helped propel the project's database to the number 2 spot for the month.

2. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

3. The One

4. CIBC Square

5. Theatre District Residence & Riu Plaza Hotel

6. Residences of 488 University Avenue

7. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

8. Pinnacle One Yonge

9. The HUB

10. YSL Residences

Our Top Ten Threads

1. Pinnacle One Yonge

Construction at Pinnacle One Yonge, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Construction activity for the Pinnacle One Yonge development brought the project's Forum thread to our top spot, as work progresses on forming underground structures for the first phase of the complex. In second place, the thread for 16 York remains popular as the office tower climbs towards a 32-storey height in the South Core.

2. 16 York

3. The One

4. The Residences of 488 University Avenue

5. Commerce Court 3

6. CIBC Square

7. The Well

8. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

9. Wellesley on the Park

10. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

We will be back at beginning of March for a recap of February's top news stories, database files and Forum threads!

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.