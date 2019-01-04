| by Ryan Debergh |

At the close of 2018, Parallax investment Corporation submitted a rezoning application to allow for a 35-Storey mixed-use tower at the corner of Queen and Mutual Streets in Downtown Toronto. Designed by IBI Architects, 90 Queen Street East proposes 356 residential condo units, retail uses and a 96 m² community space at grade. The proposed tower is across Mutual Street from St Thomas Developments' 88 Queen project and will act as a part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown's east side.

Rendering of 90 Queen East, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The Heritage Impact Study, prepared by ERA Architects, looked at buildings currently on the site, and details what they believe merits retention. The development therefore proposes to partially retain the buildings at 98 through 104 Queen East, as well as the western elevation of 3 Mutual Street; they are seen in red brick in the images above and below. Buildings deemed not worthy of preservation at 90 through 94 Queen Street, which currently house 2 small pawn shops, are proposed to be demolished and replaced by a 3 storey podium clad in grey and charcoal masonry. Just above the project’s heritage components, floors 5 through 7 are set back 5.9 metres from the Queen Street Frontage, with the remainder of the tower cantilevered over a 4th floor amenity terrace.

Evening rendering of the hertiage elements and the new podium, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Floors 8 through 34 are comprised of 6 stacked volumes with angled step-backs that will be used for private residential terraces on particular floors. There are no balconies currently planned for the other residential units. The tower is clad in an irregular grid of punched-in windows - some of which are accented by orange window trim.

Slightly angled roofline of 90 Queen East, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The unit mix of 90 Queen East is proposed to comprise of 65 studio units, as well as 150 one-bedroom, 105 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom apartments. Three of the three-bedroom units on level 34 will have upper storeys on level 35, which is otherwise the mechanical penthouse level. The underground levels will house 360 long term bicycle spaces and 51 parking spaces - only 10 of which will be for residential use. 5 rental units currently onsite will be lost through the development process.

Eastern elevation of 90 Queen East, image via submission to the City of Toronto

As this is a re-zoning application, we can expect the design, unit mix, and materials in this proposal to evolve through the planning process. For more information on this project, including more detailed images, check out the database file, linked below. You can get involved in the discussion in associated forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.

