| by Craig White |

The constantly crowded Apple Store at the Toronto Eaton Centre is going to move, confirmed by a Building Alteration application posted on a City of Toronto webpage, reflecting a submission to the City from January 11, 2019. As per the post below, Apple is currently located on the second floor and moving to the ground floor. Eaton Centre level names are, respectively, actually Level 3 and Level 2 for those floors.

Apple Store relocation application from the City of Toronto webpages

Located at the top of the escalators near the Queen Street doors, the current 4,977 ft² store has been busy enough over the years that a move to a larger space within the Cadillac Fairview owned and managed shopping centre has been the cause of speculation more than once. Now with this posting locating the new store at Commercial Retail Unit 2105A, the move to the current 12,680 ft² location of Abercrombie & Fitch is all but confirmed by Apple (who never comment far in advance). An unconfirmed report claims that the new Apple Store will also include the Baby Gap (2,445 ft²) and Scotch & Soda (2,053 ft²) locations to the immediate south of Abercrombie & Fitch; those two stores are moving out of their spaces. (Scotch and Soda is relocating to the former Le Chateau Men's store, beside Aldo Accessories on Level 2.) If true that all three space will make up the new store, it would be 15,178 ft² in area, triple the size of the current one, and placing it in league with flagship Apple Stores around the world, although still smaller than locations such as 30,000 ft² store in London's Covent Garden.

The brand has consistently claimed the spot as the highest per square foot retail sales in the world for the last several years. "Next Generation" flagship stores come with a redesigned layout and an aesthetic marked by wood and living trees to add warmth in contrast with the precisely machined feel of the products. Spaces designed for learning are part of the mix as well.

Apple to the left, Abercrombie & Fitch one floor down to the right, from Google Maps, June 2016, credited to John Flores

Abercrombie & Fitch's move comes first, with hoarding now up where they will be moving immediately across the hall into the spaces formerly occupied by Guess, Marciano and Bench/Rinascimento, indicating a Spring 2019 opening. It would likely be many months after Abercrombie's move before a new Apple Store would be ready, possibly not before 2020.

Cadillac Fairview has not yet responded to a request for comment.

