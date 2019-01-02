UrbanToronto Readers Select Best Buildings of 2018

| by Jack Landau |

The votes are in! For our fifth annual Year-End Readers' Poll, we invited you to select your favourite projects completed in 2018 in five categories, from a combined total of 35 mid- and high-rise projects that wrapped up construction over the last twelves months. Over 1,100 respondents helped decide 2018's best of the bunch, and with the polls now closed, it's time to reveal this year's winners.

Grouped based on height, the five categories are projects between 6 and 10 storeys, 11 and 19 storeys, 20 and 29 storeys, 30 and 39 storeys, and projects 40 storeys or taller.

Favourite Mid-Rise: 6 to 10 storeys

1. Howard Park Residences (Phase 2)

Howard Park Residences, image via submission to City of Toronto

Our first category—highlighting the smaller buildings completed this year—came down to a battle between Howard Park Residences and 1133 Yonge Street. The two went into the holiday break sitting neck in neck, though Howard Park managed to pull away in the final days of polling to take a commanding 31.50% to 25.36% lead.

2. 1133 Yonge Street

3. Ten93 Queen West

4. Oben Flats St. Clair West

5. Kingston&Co Condos

6. Two Hundred The Beach

7. Haven on the Bluffs

Favourite High-Rise: 11 to 19 storeys

1. 130 QQE

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image courtesy of Daniels

Our 11 to 19 storeys category was won by 130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, a new office building at Queen's Quay and Lower Jarvis. With 19.25% of the vote, The Harlowe’s distinctive warehouse-inspired aesthetic helped the condo project take second place.

2. The Harlowe

3. The Yorkdale Condos

4. ZIGG Condos

5. Village by Main Station

6. Totem Condos

7. Cove at Waterways

8. Lotus Condos

9. Connect Condos

Favourite High-Rise: 20 to 29 storeys

1. Sixty Colborne Condos

Sixty Colborne, image courtesy of Freed/Carttera

The 20 to 29 storey category was dominated by Sixty Colborne Condos, which took an early lead an never looked back, ending with 32.54% of votes. In second place, the Smart House micro-condo development at Queen and University took in 17.36% of the vote.

2. Smart House

3. The Kip District: Phase 1

4. Rise Condos

5. Regent Park: Block 27

6. Emerald City: Fifth on the Park

7. Axiom Condos

8. Hotel X

9. Trio at Atria

Favourite High-Rise: 30 to 39 storeys

1. Ryerson Jarvis Residence

Ryerson Jarvis Residence, image via submission to City of Toronto

Our 30 to 39 storeys category was taken by Ryerson University's new Jarvis Street student residence tower, taking almost 40% of the vote. Alter condos on Church came in a distant second with 22.86% of the vote, followed closely by a Yonge & Eglinton area condo project, 101 Erskine, with 18.16% of the vote.

2. Alter

3. 101 Erskine

4. Vox Condominiums

5. Emerald City: The Park Club

Favourite High-Rise: 40+ storeys

1. The Selby

The Selby, image courtesy of Tricon/MOD

Our 40+ storeys category was a tight battle between two luxury rental projects—The Selby and The Livmore—with The Selby pulling ahead in the final few days of polling to take the top position at 39.41%, compared to 35.71% of votes taken by The Livmore.

2. The Livmore

3. 87 Peter

4. Casa III Condos

5. Westlake Encore

* * *

