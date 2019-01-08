| by Jack Landau |

Cranes dot the landscape of the emerging Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, a nascent business district forming around the new TTC subway station which opened as the University line’s new northern terminus in December 2017. Several projects are underway in the blocks surrounding the station, set to add thousands of new homes as well as office space and additional transit improvements in the coming years.

A new bus terminal is being constructed to serve surface transit connections with the new subway station to the south. While the new Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed Smartcentres Place Terminal appears substantially complete in recent photos, issues with the project's contractor have put work on hold here, with the original 2018 opening date currently delayed.

New bus terminal at VMC, image by Forum contributor PMT

Son to wrap up construction just north of the subway station, the new nine-storey Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library building from SmartREIT and SmartCentres is set to open this year. Also designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the project is structurally complete, and largely enclosed with curtainwall glazing. Once complete, the building will house the new regional headquarters for international professional services firm PwC, as well as a 10,000 square foot Vaughan public library branch, a City of Vaughan Studio Dance Space, a new YMCA facility, and retail space.

Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library, image by Forum contributor PMT

The new transit access, office space, and community amenities joining the VMC area are being joined by significant residential developments. Amongst the cluster of buildings mentioned above, the Transit City community, a trio of 55-storey condominium towers by CentreCourt Developments and SmartREIT, has begun to ascend. Yet another Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed project, Transit City will bring approximately 1,700 new homes to the block north of VMC Station.

Transit City Condos rising, image by Forum contributor PMT

More residential density is being built to the north and east of the main VMC cluster. Roughly 400 metres to the east, Plaza and Berkley Developments' The Met is rising steadily. The Quadrangle-designed condominium tower is fast approaching its final 35-storey height on Jane Street, and will bring another 511 units to the area.

The Met rising, image by Forum contributor PMT

A few years before the subway extension's opening, Cortel Group's Expo City development was a sign of things to come, bringing the Jane and Highway 7 area its first major infusion of residential presence. Two towers are complete, and more towers are now ascending at the Expo City site, while a fifth landmark tower that would be the area's tallest, the CG Tower, is now being marketed.

Expo City 3 & 4 rising, image by Forum contributor PMT

Additional information and images can be found in our database files for the projects mentioned, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.