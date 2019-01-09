| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Church Street in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this north-facing view shows a pair of mobile cranes. In the foreground, a yellow-painted rig is being used for early stages of construction at the site of 75 on The Esplanade. In the background, a massive rig can be seen parked in the middle of Church Street, used for the removal of the tower crane at 411 Church.

North-facing view over Church Street in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.