| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view showing a group of new condominium towers in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this telephoto view was captured from a high-rise in the Regent Park neighbourhood, showing new additions including the L Tower, Ïce Condominiums, the Harbour Plaza Residences, Ten York Street, and a sliver of Maple Leaf Square.

Condominium towers in Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

