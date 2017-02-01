| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up January 2017's hottest stories, dataBase files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. East Harbour: A Transit Hub in the Making for Toronto

Transit and active transportation connections over the Don River, image courtesy of submission to City of Toronto Our top ten most popular stories of January is bookended by stories covering the evolving plans for the East Harbour site, just east of the Don River. In between are stories covering more transit planning, big new buildings, and the start of our annual trek through all of Toronto's next year's worth of development in our Growth To Watch For series. 2. Scarborough's Golden Mile Joins Wave of Mall Redevelopment

3. Toronto Transit Planning: Council Rejects Requiring Data to Determine Priority

4. Scarborough Subway: The Trojan Horse Alignment

5. 65-Storey Tower at Pinnacle's 1-7 Yonge Submitted for Approval

6. Growth To Watch For in 2017: Entertainment District

7. Growth to Watch For 2017: South Etobicoke

8. Tridel's Via Bloor: Condos and Retail at Bloor and Parliament

9. Temporary Shipping Container Market Proposed Near Fort York

10. Rezoning Application Outlines Vision for East Harbour Site

Our Top Ten dataBase Files

1. 1 - 7 Yonge Street

Phase 1 of the 1-7 Yonge redevelopment, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The page for 1-7 Yonge Street was January's most popular dataBase file, spurred by a story discussing the recent submission for site plan approval, outlining plans for a 65-storey tower, while a story on the planned mixed-use redevelopment across the street from it, propelled the Eglinton Square redevelopment project's dataBase file into the second spot.

2. 1 Eglinton Square

3. Ivy Condos

4. The Well

5. East Harbour

6. One Bloor East

7. Golden Mile Shopping Centre Redevelopment

8. Massey Tower

9. The One

10. Via Bloor

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. 280 Jarvis Street

280 Jarvis Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Our most popular Forum thread from the month of January was that for 280 Jarvis Street, a new proposal at Gerrard that would wrap around the infamous "Hooker Harvey's". While One Bloor East is a constant favourite of late, the great photos of complex engineering at the Residences of 488 University Avenue—where 37 floors of condos are about to be built above an existing 18-storey office building—brought that project's Forum thread to third place.

2. One Bloor East

3. Residences of 488 University Avenue

4. 1 - 7 Yonge Street

5. Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences

6. Ten York

7. 88 Scott Street

8. Massey Tower

9. Monde Condominiums

10. EY Tower

We will be back at beginning of March for a recap of February's top news stories, dataBase files and Forum threads!