| by Jack Landau |

Developer Pinnacle International has applied to Toronto's Planning Department for Site Plan Approval (SPA) for the first phase at the 1-7 Yonge redevelopment, the highly-anticipated Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed complex. Located at the Toronto Star Building site at the foot of Yonge Street, the development will eventually add five towers to the Toronto skyline—including Canada's new tallest building—on a parcel of land bisected by an eastern extension of Harbour Street.

While the long-awaited supertall tower would be situated on the west side of the north half of the site, the recent SPA covers the first phase, a 65-storey mixed-use building on the east side. The tower will rise to a height of 204.2 metres, with a gross floor area of 59,546 m³. The mixed-use complex is proposed to include condominium suites, affordable rental housing units, 1,075 m² of grade-related retail units, and a community centre within the podium levels.

Phase 1 of the 1-7 Yonge redevelopment, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The community centre will serve residents not just of the first phase tower nor the 1-7 Yonge development as a whole, but of the existing Harbourfront area and of the emerging East Bayfront neighbourhood too. Boasting 4,772 m² of space, the community centre will be found on the first and second levels of the podium, and will include a pool and gymnasium amongst other facilities.

Phase 1 of the 1-7 Yonge redevelopment, partial elevation, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Phase 1 will contain 693 residential units, consisting of 113 affordable rental units and 580 market condominiums. Residents of the condo units will have access to 1,853 m² of indoor amenity space and 1,386 m² of outdoor amenity space on the 7th floor of the building. Phase 1 of the multi-tower development will be served by a six-level underground parking garage containing 642 vehicular parking spaces and 748 bicycle parking spaces. The garage will gradually grow to serve all three phases on the north block.

Phase 1 of the 1-7 Yonge redevelopment, south and west elevations, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

As details for the first phase emerge, an Official Plan Amendment and Rezoning Application remain to be ratified by the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB). Toronto City Council endorsed a settlement with Pinnacle in 2016. The OMB meting is scheduled for February 14, 2017.

Phase 1 of the 1-7 Yonge redevelopment, north and east elevations, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

