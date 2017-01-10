| by Jack Landau |

It was late November when we last took a look at preparatory work going on in area of Toronto's long-awaited North St. James Town redevelopment. The plan includes a number of properties—but not the whole block—bounded by Bloor, Sherbourne, Howard, and Parliament streets. Assembled by Lanterra Developments several years ago, plans have been evolving ever since. It has now been learned that the properties at the east end of this wedge-shaped block have been sold to Tridel, who have begun marketing a two-tower development dubbed 'Via Bloor'.

Southwest aerial view of Via Bloor, image courtesy of Tridel

The project's architectsAlliance-designed towers will rise 38 and 46 storeys from a shared podium structure at the narrow end of the wedge-shaped block. Via Bloor's taller east tower addresses the shape of the block with a rounded triangular floor plate. It perches over the rectilinear podium and ground-level public space, resting on a group of sculptural structural support columns.

Southwest aerial view of Via Bloor, image courtesy of Tridel

The 38-storey building will rise 116.5 metres and contain 372 suites, while the 46-storey tower to the east will rise 138.5 metres, and contain 397 suites. Being built to the south of Rosedale, and to the north of St. James Town—the largest high-rise community in Canada—Via Bloor will put its residents within easy walking distance of both Sherbourne and Castle Frank subway stations on the TTC's Line 2. To the west is the shopping and dining of the Yorkville area, and to the east is The Danforth.

North aerial view of subject site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

We will return with new details as information about the project emerge. In the meantime, you can review existing information by visiting our dataBase file for the project, linked below, a chock full of renderings. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.