| by Jack Landau |

Another month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk is now behind us, so we are rounding up the hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions of October 2018.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. CIBC Square South Tower Continues its Rise Upwards

Growth of CIBC Square in 2018, images by Forum contributor sikandar

The ongoing rise of the south tower at CIBC Square generated two stories in October, which landed at the top two spots for views. In third place, the announcement of winners for competitions to design a pair of Downtown parks generated plenty of traffic.

2. First Phase of CIBC Square Ascending South of Union Station

3. Waterfront Toronto Announces Winning Park Designs

4. Four Towers Proposed at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Site

5. Excavation Nearing its Final Stages at The One

6. Lakeview Village Masterplan Revealed for Mississauga Site

7. Golden Mile Secondary Plan Transforms Parking Lots Into Density

8. U of T Proposes New 'Architectural Landmark' Planetarium

9. KingSett Proposes Towering Development at Bloor and East Mall

10. 15-Storey Office Building Proposed for Tight King West Site

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. YSL Residences

YSL Residences, image via submission to City of Toronto

Growing hype for the approved 85-storey YSL Residences pushed the project's database file to our top spot for the month. In second place, the massive The Well project at Front and Spadina remains popular as eyes are drawn to the largest active construction site in Toronto.

2. The Well

3. KING Toronto

4. CIBC Square

5. The One

6. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

7. Pinnacle One Yonge

8. Line 5 Condos

9. Junction House

10. Prime Condos

Our Top Ten Threads

1. CIBC Square

CIBC Square's south tower rising, image by Edward Skira

Based on the two most popular articles of October, it should come as no surprise that the Forum thread for CIBC Square was our most popular of the month, followed in second place by the rising 16 York office tower a couple blocks to the west.

2. 16 York

5. The Well

6. 1 Yorkville

7. Residences of 488 University Avenue

8. Massey Tower

9. Pinnacle One Yonge

10. Ten York Street

We will be back at beginning of December for a recap of November's top news stories, database files and Forum threads!