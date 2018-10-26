| by Jack Landau |

The new TTC subway terminus at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC) is fostering a wave of development proposals in the nascent Downtown for the suburban city to the northwest of Toronto. Among the latest to land at Vaughan's planning department is for Block 3, a site south of Highway 7, with Commerce Street limiting it on the west and south, and Interchange Way on the east. Developer QuadReal Property Group has proposed a large-scale mixed-use development set to contain four condominium towers with a total of 1,800 units, at-grade retail and restaurant space, and a new public space.

Looking southwest to VMC Block 3, image via submission to City of Vaughan

Designed by IBI Group, the project would rise on either side of a retail-lined pedestrian mews opening to a courtyard at the south end of the site. Ground floor commercial area on either side of the outdoor space would total 6,909 m2 in area, plenty of space for retailers to keep the courtyard animated throughout the day.

Retail-lined courtyard at VMC Block 3, image via submission to City of Vaughan

The west side of the block would include a 45-storey mixed-use tower with 524 residential units and commercial space close to Highway 7, and a 24-storey, mixed-use tower with 341 residential units and commercial space to the south.

North elevation diagram for VMC Block 3, image via submission to City of Vaughan

The site plan proposes towers mirroring the layout of the west side on the east side, but at different heights. A 50-storey tower would house a mix of 574 residential units and commercial space to the north, while a 29-storey tower would have a mix of 361 residential units and commercial space to the south. Ranging in height from 2 to 6 storeys, podiums on both sides would be topped by green roof and outdoor amenity spaces.

Tower C at VMC Block 3, image via submission to City of Vaughan

The complex would be served by 1,900 vehicular parking spaces in a below-grade garage, with 456 spaces dedicated to visitors to the condos and retailers.

