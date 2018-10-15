| by Craig White |

A two-and-a-half storey heritage property at 578-580 King Street West in Toronto's popular King-Spadina area is proposed for redevelopment with a 15-storey office building. The 1906-built Davis & Henderson Building would have its King Street frontage retained but altered the provide longer windows and new access from the street as the ground floor would be rebuilt at grade. The east wall would also be left in situ beside the heritage Silverplate Building, recently incorporated into a modern redevelopment called Fashion House with a Keg restaurant patio out front.

Looking northwest to 578 King Street West, image retrieved from Google Street View

The proposal, from C Square Properties 580 King Inc., and designed by AUDAX architecture with heritage elements overseen by GBCA Architects, would place 14 storeys of offices above a retail or restaurant space at ground level, stepping back at the 3rd, 7th, and 15th floors. Brick would clad the 3rd through 6th levels to tie in with the local vernacular. The total gross floor area of the building is proposed at 8,469 square metres or 91,160 square feet, or 9.75 times coverage of the site area.

Looking northwest to 580 King Street West, image from AUDAX Architecture

To the west of 580 King, another development proposal from YAD Investments for office intensification at 582 King West was received by the City in August of 2017. In the Spring of 2018 it was appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board for lack of a decision by the City. Following that, Toronto Council voted to oppose the building at when the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal hears the OMB case, for the 12-storey KFA Architects and Planners-designed proposal's failure to respect the City's King-Spadina Secondary Plan and the heritage character of the buildings it includes. A pre-hearing is scheduled for this project in December 2018.

Looking northeast to 582 King Street West, aka the King Adelaide Centre, image by KFA Architects

