| by Craig White |

KingSett Capital has proposed the redevelopment of a complex that was known for years as the Valhalla Executive Centre, and more recently marketed as The Link 300•302•204 The East Mall. It is a three-tower complex of 6, 6, and 9-storey towers on the northwest corner of Bloor and the East Mall in Etobicoke. The 137,000 square foot 9-storey west tower is currently vacant. With much of the site currently used as surface parking lot, the design of the aging complex is decidedly suburban.

Looking northeast across the 300 The East Mall site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Replacing the office complex, the Quadrangle-designed redevelopment at 300 The East Mall is proposed as four residential towers with 1,100 suites and a 9,000 square for retail component in the base of the most easterly one. Towers are proposed at 12, 25, 33, and 40 storeys, with the tallest reaching 130 metres into the air. Suites are proposed in a mix of 666 one bedroom units, 325 two bedroom units, and 109 three bedroom units. 827 parking space are proposed, some on underground levels, some of it in a disguised above ground garage hidden in the shared podium of the three towers which face Highway 427. Besides a number of two-storey townhome units at ground level which face landscaped areas, residential suites would start at the sixth level on the west half of the site, lifting those that face the 427 several storeys above the traffic.

Looking northwest to 300 The East Mall, designed by Quadrangle for KingSett Capital

A north-south road is proposed to bisect the site, joining Bloor Street to Gibbs Road. I the southeast corner facing the intersection of Bloor and The East Mall, a 2,076 square metre park is proposed. Landscaping of th park and across the site is designed by Ferris + Associates Inc.

Looking northwest through to park to 300 The East Mall, designed by Quadrangle for KingSett Capital

You can find several more images of the proposal in our database file for the project, linked below. If you would like to get in on the conversation, you can click on the associate Forum thread link, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page. We will be back with more as the development progresses trough the planning process.