The first phase of Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines’ CIBC Square is gearing up to make its mark on the Downtown Toronto skyline as the WilkinsonEyre-designed complex's south tower grows at Bay and Lake Shore. Unlike the poured-concrete construction used for the many condominium towers that have dominated the current building boom, the 49-storey office tower is being constructed with structural steel surrounding a central concrete core. The core—containing elevators, stairwells, and other service and structural elements—is rising fast, and should reach level 15 by the close of October.

The growth of the core over the past months is best illustrated in an animated GIF of images taken by UrbanToronto Forum contributor sikandar, who has been sharing updates captured from the Maple Leaf Square condominium complex to the west.

Growth of CIBC Square in 2018, images by Forum contributor sikandar

As the core rises taller, steel columns have begun to form the outline of the tower. Two tiers of steel have been installed, stretching up to the fifth floor of the tower. Meanwhile below, ground level work continues for the office tower footprint, as well as forming for the ground floor of the Metrolinx GO bus terminal that will be housed on the first two floors of the podium.

CIBC Square site, image by Forum contributor Michael62

North of the tower, an especially thick concrete wall is taking shape up against the rail corridor. Known as a crash wall as it's thick enough to handle anything that might foreseeably happen with a wayward train at Union Station, the wall will eventually support the south end of a new park. The middle section of the steel deck that will hold up the park has been taking shape over several months, and as of this month, trusses linking the structure to the crash wall have begun to be placed. Now in the fourth of seven work phases, construction of the rail overbuild component will heat up at the end of the month, when another tower crane is expected to be installed.

CIBC Square viewed from the northwest, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Other work continues behind the scenes, including the start of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing installations within the underground parking levels, as crews race towards a projected 2020 opening of the first phase tower.

CIBC Square's rising tower core, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

