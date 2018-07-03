| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up June 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. First Look at Air Canada Centre's Scotiabank Re-Brand

West elevation of Scotiabank Arena, image via submission to City of Toronto

Our most popular news story from June was the reveal of elevation diagrams showing the new exterior of the re-branded Air Canada Centre, now known as Scotiabank Arena, while our second most popular article from the month covered the announcement of a first tenant at the upcoming 160 Front West office tower, and an implied beginning to its construction.

2. First Tenant Announced for 160 Front West Office Tower

3. Massive Digital Display Makeover Proposed for Yonge and Dundas

4. Hollywood Atmosphere at Nobu Toronto Ground Breaking

5. New Tower Rising, Recladding Begins at Yonge Sheppard Centre

6. CN Tower Unveils Upgrades on 42nd Anniversary

7. Heritage Clock Tower Revealed by Demolition for Halo Residences

8. Heritage Loblaws Re-emerging at Bathurst and Lake Shore

9. Hines Proposes 3XN-Designed Tower at 64-86 Bathurst Street

10. What Does FIFA 2026 Have in Store for Toronto?

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. 160 Front West

160 Front West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Fuelled by news of the signing of its first major tenant, 160 Front West became June's most popular database file. In second place, phase one of Menkes' Sugar Wharf Condominiums generated plenty of attention as the first signs of construction activity appeared.

2. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

3. The Well

4. Pinnacle One Yonge

5. The One

6. 100 Queens Quay at Sugar Wharf

7. Nobu Residences Toronto

8. CIBC Square

9. Yonge Sheppard Centre

10. Aqualuna at Bayside

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

Mirvish+Gehry Toronto, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Updates built anticipation for these buildings, and brought the Forum thread for Mirvish+Gehry Toronto to the top spot for June. In second place, the early stages of construction at The One continues to drive traffic for the supertall tower's Forum thread.

2. The One

3. CIBC Square

4. Ten York Street

5. 1 Yorkville

6. Pinnacle One Yonge

7. The Well

8. 16 York

9. Residences of 488 University Avenue

10. King Blue

