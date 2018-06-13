| by Jack Landau |

Over the last few weeks, demolition has been clearing the site of a planned 38-storey condominium tower on Yonge Street, north of College, in Downtown Toronto. Known as Halo Residences on Yonge, the architectsAlliance-designed project from Cresford Developments will come with a noteworthy restoration of the heritage 1871-built Fire Hall No.3’s clock tower, most recently associated with the St Charles Tavern.

Demolition for Halo Residences on Yonge, image by Forum contributor AlvinofDiaspar

Demolition has already cleared the north end of the site’s footprint at 490-492 Yonge Street. To the south, the second storey of 488 Yonge Street has been cleared, revealing areas of the heritage clock tower not seen by passersby for decades. The latest views reveal complex brickwork and a series of three porthole windows, with a scaffold now in place for restoration crews.

Demolition for Halo Residences on Yonge, image by Forum contributor AlvinofDiaspar

Later on during construction, the clock tower will be repositioned closer to Yonge Street. This restored element will be joined by a section with fritted glazing that replicates the Yonge Street facade of the former fire hall, as well as a facade restoration and retention of 480 Yonge to the south, currently covered up by generations of exterior renovations. According to heritage retention plans, this facade will be retained in situ during construction.

Demolition for Halo Residences on Yonge, image by Forum contributor AlvinofDiaspar

Upon completion, the new tower will bring 425 condominium units and 26 rental units to Yonge Street, resulting in a mix of 8 studio units, 183 one-bedroom units, 212 two-bedroom units, and 48 three-bedroom units.

Halo Residences on Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

