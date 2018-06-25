| by Jack Landau |

Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas intersection could get even brighter, with another proposed expansion of the corner’s growing collection of illuminated digital signage. A Sign Variance application was submitted to the City earlier this year, outlining plans for a new massive curving digital display to replace a trio of existing signs on the upper levels of 10 Dundas East’s south facade.

New digital display planned for 10 Dundas East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Diagrams and renderings included in the submission—produced by Kramer Design Associates—reveal a new screen consisting of 536 smaller Mitsubishi displays, measuring 31.5 metres x 24.68 metres, and with an area of 778.9 m².

New digital display planned for 10 Dundas East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The new sign is set to replace three existing signs with a combined area of 605.8 m², resulting in an 83.1 m² increase in signage space.

Current and planned signage for 10 Dundas East, image via submission to City of Toronto

This plan follows hot on the heels of the new digital screen atop the former Hard Rock Cafe on Yonge Street, just south of Yonge-Dundas Square, where Shoppers Drug Mart is building a new flagship store. Like the 10 Dundas Square signage proposal, that Shoppers project involved the replacement of several smaller signs with a continuous digital display, curved at the corner.

