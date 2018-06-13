| by Jack Landau |

Big news came out of the sporting world today with the announcement that Canada, Mexico, and the United States have won their united bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would include matches held right here in Toronto. The North American United bid was selected in a landslide with 67% of the votes, more than double the votes of Morocco, the only other competing bid.

The World Cup will include 48 teams playing a total of 80 games. While the majority of these games (60) would be held in the United States, as many as 10 matches will take place in Canada, with venues split between host cities Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton. Vancouver was originally included in the bid, though the city dropped out prior to the final vote over funding concerns.

Toronto’s main venue for FIFA 2026 World Cup games would be BMO Field. The facility completed a massive renovation and expansion back in 2015, adding 8,400 seats, new dressing rooms and suites, audiovisual system upgrades, and a full-size canopy covering the majority of seating. Information included in the 2026 bid reveals that the stadium would undergo another significant expansion to prepare it for the world stage.

BMO Field during a Toronto FC game, image by Jack Landau

The existing capacity of 28,560 would be expanded yet again, with plans for the facility to accommodate 45,000 spectators to meet requirements of the tournament. It is expected that the seating expansion would be temporary, similar to the temporary seating installed at BMO Field for the recent NHL Centennial Classic and the MLS Cup Final.

Aerial view of BMO Field, image by Craig White

Allan Lamport Stadium, Cherry Beach Fields, KIA/BMO Training Ground, and Sunnybrook Park Fields would all be used as team facilities, though the bid includes no mention of proposed upgrades for these facilities.

Lamport Stadium, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The biggest unanswered questions focus on the cost of hosting the event. A funding partnership is expected between all three levels of government, with the City’s share expected to be in the vicinity of $30-45 million.

