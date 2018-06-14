| by Jack Landau |

Copenhagen-based architects 3XN are making a splash in Toronto. Their first building design here, Aquabella, is now under construction in the East Bayfront area for Tridel and Hines, while their adjacent Aqualuna development is in sales for the same companies. Now, the architectural firm's design for a multifamily rental building with retail and office space at 64-86 Bathurst Street just south of King has been submitted to the City for zoning approval.

Aerial view of the site, image via Apple Maps

While planning documents are not yet available for the project, renderings sent to us by Hines are providing a first glimpse at the development concept. Images show a three-storey podium supporting an articulated slab-style building which rises from 17 storeys at the south end to 20 storeys plus mechanical penthouse closest to King Street. stepbacks that transition the height down from north to south. Alternating facade treatments on the Bathurst Street side break the mass into less impactful volumes.

64-86 Bathurst, image courtesy of Hines

Renderings shows a glass-clad ground floor along Bathurst with retail and restaurant spaces, building lobbies, and a mid-block pedestrian passageway through the building. The two levels above feature office space behind a mix of glazing and translucent white panels. The fourth floor is recessed, providing landscaped terrace space above the podium, amenities behind, and creating a visual separation for the residential suites above.

Street-level rendering of 64-86 Bathurst, image courtesy of Hines

Street-level rendering of 64-86 Bathurst, image courtesy of Hines

Outdoor amenity deck at 64-86 Bathurst, image courtesy of Hines

The upper floors are clad in alternating sections of gold toned mullions and balcony screens, and white ones. The residential units are to be rental tenure, with a focus placed on larger family-sized suites. Outdoor amenity landscaping at ground level and above is designed by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

