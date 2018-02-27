| by Julian Mirabelli |

This edition of our Growth to Watch For series continues westward from our recent Central Scarborough instalment, entering into the land of mid-rises in the neighbourhoods east of the Don Valley and south of Danforth Avenue. While spread over a large area, the east end of Toronto is not to be underestimated for its development potential. This region is seeing an explosion of gentle densification, nearly exclusively in the form of mid-rises, mainly concentrated along major arteries such as Danforth Avenue, Kingston Road, Queen Street, and Eastern Avenue. The corridors represent some of the best examples of the City's Avenue development policies, which seek to intensify built form along key transit routes and integrate smaller-scale density into more residential areas.

Our route follows a winding path through the area, beginning in Oakridge and making our way through Birch Cliff, Danforth Village, Upper Beaches, The Beaches, Leslieville, and Riverside, before ending off at the edge of East York on The Danforth. We have compiled below a list of all projects nearing completion, all buildings currently under construction, and all developments proposed and awaiting approvals in this area on the east side of the Don.

Map outlining the area covered, image via Google Earth.

Picking up where we left off last time, we head southwest on Danforth Road from Birchmount, and arrive at Danforth Square, a proposal by Time Development Group at 250 Danforth Road. Designed by Kohn Partnership Architects, the development was resubmitted for rezoning last year that saw a slight reconfiguration of the site from the previous iteration. The proposal now includes a 10-storey 178-unit mid-rise condo building with grade-level retail along Danforth Road, along with a total of 70 three-storey stacked townhouses, 18 three-storey freehold townhouses, and two three-storey semi-detached dwellings containing a total of 4 residential units. The project is still in sales while it seeks the necessary approvals.

Looking northwest to Danforth Square, image courtesy of Time Development Group.

Just down the road, The Hi-Rise Group is gearing up to construct Spice Urban Towns at the corner of Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue. Designed by Kohn Partnership Architects, the project features four blocks of 4-storey stacked townhouses totalling 116 units in a variety of sizes and configurations. The development has received all necessary approvals and is now sold out, so the start of construction is imminent.

Rendering of Spice Urban Towns, image courtesy of The Hi-Rise Group.

Turning west onto Danforth Avenue, a proposal for a 6-storey mid-rise at 3359 Danforth Avenue is currently in the works on the site of the former Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Featuring an avant garde design by David Peterson Architect Studio, the development was redesigned last year, and now features a reduced 23 residential units, with retail space provided on the ground floor. The project is currently seeking Site Plan Approval at the City.

Rendering of 3359 Danforth Avenue, image courtesy of David Peterson Architect Studio.

Continuing westward, a proposal by Kayra Holdings at 3258 Danforth Avenue for an 8-storey mid-rise on the site of an existing car dealership is currently making its way through the planning process. Designed by Sol-Arch, the building would house 30 units with retail at grade. The project was resubmitted for Site Plan Approval last year.

East elevation of 3258 Danforth Avenue, image courtesy of Kayra Holdings.

Just south of the intersection of Danforth and Dawes Road, construction on The Village at Main Station at 14 Trent Avenue has just topped off, with exterior cladding beginning on the base of the building. Led by Options for Homes and designed by the IBI Group, the mid-rise building is situated just north of the rail corridor, and rises 12 storeys with a total of 276 residential units. Look for construction on the building to be substantially complete by the end of the year.

View of The Village by Main Station in December 2017, image by Forum contributor ChesterCopperpot.

Continuing westward to the southeast corner of Danforth Avenue and Main Street, a pair of high-rises are proposed to join three existing high-rise apartment blocks at Main Square, adding to the density at this transit-oriented intersection. The slow-moving development from Talisker Corporation, first approved for rezoning in 2003 and initially submitted for Site Plan Approval in 2006, was reincarnated with a resubmission for Site Plan Approval (SPA) in 2016. The proposal designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects would see a 15-storey rental tower constructed on the northwest corner of the site, and a 32-storey rental tower constructed on the southeast corner, totalling 512 new rental units on the property. While demolition of some commercial properties got underway last year, there has been no perceived movement on the project's planning application yet, and so it appears that it is staying true to its history by taking things slow.

Rendering of Main Square showing a similar 2014 iteration, image courtesy of Talisker Corporation.

On the west side of Main Street across from Main Square, Tribute Communities and Greybrook Realty are planning more high-rise density for the intersection with a 30-storey condo tower proposed at 286 Main Street. Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, the building would replace low-rise commercial properties currently on the site while adding 301 residential units, ground-level retail, and second-floor office spaces to the neighbourhood. The development was submitted for Zoning Bylaw Amendments (ZBA) and SPA last year, so stay tuned as it works its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 286 Main Street, image courtesy of Tribute and Greybrook.

Continuing westward on Danforth Avenue, Tawse Realco and Verve Senior Living are proposing to build Verve Danforth, a seniors' residence and small apartment building at 2494 Danforth Avenue. Designed by Sweeny &Co Architects, the project would see a 10-storey, 140-unit seniors' residence with ground-level retail constructed on the corner of Danforth and Chisholm Avenues, while just to the north, a 4-storey 20-unit apartment building would be constructed facing the adjacent residential neighbourhood. The development was just submitted to the City late last year, so check back for updates as it works its way through the planning process.

Rendering of Verve Danforth, image courtesy of Tawse Realco and Verve Senior Living.

Continuing west, Diam Developments' On the Danforth at 2359 Danforth Avenue is beginning construction, having celebrated their ground-breaking last year. The mid-rise condo building is designed by Onespace Unlimited and will be 10 storeys in height, with 139 residential units and grade-level retail included. Excavation and shoring should be underway.

Rendering of On the Danforth, image courtesy of Diam Developments.

Just down the street, another ground-breaking ceremony was celebrated last year as Canvas Condominiums at 2301 Danforth Avenue is beginning construction. Headed by Marlin Spring Developments and designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the 8-storey mid-rise will add 170 new residential units, 14 of which will be rental, and grade-level retail to this busy stretch of the Danforth. Shoring and excavation are currently underway, so look for the building to rise out of the ground later this year.

Rendering of Canvas Condominiums, image courtesy of Marlin Spring Developments.

Further west on the Danforth, a proposal to redevelop a narrow empty lot at 2156 Danforth Avenue was resubmitted for SPA last year, and would see a new 5-storey residential building constructed on the site. Located just east of Danforth and Woodbine, the building is designed by Grant Morris Associates and would contain 14 new residential units along with two retail units on the ground floor.

South elevation of 2156 Danforth Avenue, image courtesy of Grant Morris Associates.

Arriving at Coxwell Avenue we turn south. About a kilometre on, we come to a new affordable housing proposal at 355 Coxwell on the corner of Gerrard Street East. Headed by Innstead Co-operative Housing and designed by LGA Architectural Partners, the 6-storey co-op building will add 33 residential units and one grade-level retail unit to the neighbourhood, replacing an existing one-storey strip mall currently occupying the site. The project received approval from City staff last year, and a demolition permit has been filed, so stay tuned as the development exits the planning process and gears up for construction in the coming year.

Rendering of 355 Coxwell, image courtesy of Innstead Co-operative Housing.

Turning eastward on Gerrard, we travel all the way back to Victoria Park Avenue, where the empty former Runnymede Lands at 411 Victoria Park Avenue on the northeast corner of the intersection with Gerrard offer fertile ground for redevelopment. The former quarry and landfill site is divided into two segments, with Build Toronto owning the eastern portion and The Conservatory Group owning the western part. Back in 2011, The Conservatory Group proposed a pair of towers on the western portion of the site, where the lands are zoned for four high-rise residential buildings totalling 1,455 apartment units. This application was put on hold pending resolution of a master plan for the site. Meanwhile, in 2016, City Council approved Build Toronto's master plan for the eastern half of the site that would see retail and commercial development along Victoria Park, with medium-density residential development, mainly in the form of apartments and townhouses, in the interior of the site, which would also include a public park. At this time, there has been no concrete evidence of the advancement of either of these developments, though the potential remains for a proposal to pop up in the near future.

Build Toronto master plan for the eastern portion of the Runnymede Lands, image courtesy of Build Toronto.

Rendering of the Conservatory Group's proposal at 411 Victoria Park, image courtesy of the Conservatory Group.

Just across the street from the Runnymede Lands, the Tree House, an edgy proposal designed by Winnipeg-based 5468796 Architecture for Engine Developments, Symmetry Developments, and Fortress Real Developments will see a former industrial property at 2535 Gerrard East redeveloped with three blocks of 3-storey stacked townhouses. The plans for the 37 units development—a mix of two and three-bedrooms housed in ultramodern structures—had a rocky start, but after a long wait for zoning approval which saw the developers cancel the original sales contracts, zoning is now in place and the homes are for sale again. If sales are robust, construction could proceed this year.

Rendering of The Tree House, image courtesy of Symmetry, Fortress Real, and Engine Developments.

Adjacent to the Runnymede Lands to the east, the Sterling Group is proposing a townhouse development at 168-184 Clonmore Drive, replacing seven existing single detached houses. Designed by KFA Architects, the project comprises seven blocks of 4-storey stacked townhouses that would total 118 residential units, and also includes a one-storey public amenity building at the northeast corner of the site. The project was resubmitted for rezoning and Site Plan Approval last year, so stay tuned as it works its way through the planning process.

Site plan of 168-184 Conmore Drive, image courtesy of the Sterling Group.

Continuing east on Clonmore and Hollis Avenue all the way to Birchmount Road, we turn south and come to Kingston Road, where we turn back west and embark on a journey along the quickly densifying artery. First up is a townhouse proposal from Core Development Group at 1665 Kingston Road, on the southeast corner of Birchcliff Avenue. The 4-storey complex is designed by RAW and would contain 52 residential units in a single U-shaped block, with a courtyard located to the south. The development was submitted to the City for Site Plan Approval last year, and is currently making its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 1665 Kingston Road, image courtesy of Core Development Group.

Further west on Kingston Road, construction is underway on Manorgate Homes' Birch Cliff Village Urban Towns, a 4-storey 12-unit townhouse development designed by Guthrie Muscovitch Architects at 1548 Kingston Road. As of late 2017, the foundations had been poured, so construction will likely wrap up this year with occupancy in late 2018.

Rendering of Birch Cliff Village Urban Towns, image courtesy of Manorgate Homes.

Continuing west, rumours are swirling about an impending development from Core Development Group at 1470-1494 Kingston Road, just east of Warden, where plans are reportedly in the works to redevelop the existing commercial strip into a 120-unit mid-rise condominium building with grade-level retail. An official application has yet to be submitted to the City, and there have been no images released of the project, but tenants have been vacating the site in recent months in apparent preparation of the project. Hopefully news will pop up in the coming year.

View of the development site at 1470-1494 Kingston Road, image via Google Maps.

We now come to a busy stretch of Kingston Road west of Warden Avenue and opposite The Toronto Hunt Club where a slew of new mid-rise developments are set to completely transform the streetscape. Beginning at 1400 Kingston Road, Mutual Development Corporation and Laurier Homes are proposing to build the Upper Beach Club Condos, a 7-storey mid-rise designed by Onespace Unlimited that would add 41 new condo units to the site. Demolition of the existing buildings is already complete, and the project is now in the final stages of the approvals process. If all goes well, look for shovels to get in the ground before the end of the year.

Rendering of Upper Beach Club Condos, image courtesy of Mutual Development Corporation and Laurier Homes.

One block over, a rezoning application has been submitted by Atria Development for 1376 Kingston Road to allow the construction of a 8-storey mid-rise building on the site of existing low-rise commercial structures. Designed by A & Architects, the building will add 50 new condo units to the densifying neighbourhood. Check back for updates as this project works its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 1376 Kingston Road, image courtesy of Atria Development.

Continuing one block westward, Infinity Development's Residences at the Hunt Club at 1346 Kingston Road has now topped off, with cladding installation beginning on the lower levels. Designed by Onespace Unlimited, the development will see a 9-storey mid-rise building comprised of 73 condo units. Look for construction on this building to be complete this year.

View of the Residences at The Hunt Club in November 2017, image by Craig White.

Continuing westward to the next block, another mid-rise is proposed for 1316 Kingston Road, a project headed by Sunrise Gate Homes and featuring architecture from RAW Design. This is the third submission for this particular property dating back to 2014, with the most recent iteration proposing a 7-storey mid-rise building with 30 residential units, replacing three single detached houses currently existing on the site. The project is currently seeking Site Plan Approval at the City, so stay tuned for any news in the coming year.

Rendering of 1316 Kingston Road, image courtesy of Sunrise Gate Homes.

Leaving the Hunt Club area, we continue west to the intersection of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, where construction on Kingston&Co Condominiums is nearing completion. The project by TAS, Main and Main, and First Capital Realty rises 10 storeys and will add 145 new condo units to the avenue. Featuring a terraced stepped-back design by Teeple Architects, the building is now topped off with installation of the exterior cladding largely complete. Expect occupancy of this building in the coming months as crews continue working away on the interiors.

View of Kingston&Co Condominiums on November 30, 2017, image by Craig White.

Pushing further west on Kingston Road, Mitchell & Associates' Beech House is currently under construction and is now rising above grade. The 6-storey mid-rise at 907 Kingston Road is designed by Richard Zeigler Architect and will add 93 units to the Upper Beaches neighbourhood, as well as a neighbourhood YMCA location. Construction of the concrete structure reached grade in November 2017, so look for the building to top off in the coming months.

View of Beech House under construction in November 2017, image by Craig White.

Just across Beech Avenue to the west, a proposal at 847-853 Kingston Road by Gabriele Homes is currently making its way through the planning process. Designed by architectsAlliance, the 7-storey mid-rise overlooks the Glen Stewart Ravine to the south, and proposes to add 29 new condo units to the area. New documents were submitted to the City last year, so look for updates as this project seeks approval.

Rendering of 847-853 Kingston Road, image courtesy of Gabriele Homes.

Continuing westward, Demirov Fine Homes have submitted a development application for 650 Kingston Road, at the northwest corner of Kingston and Main Street. The proposal would replace the existing low-rise residential and commercial buildings on the site with a 7-storey mid-rise structure containing 68 rental units, 12 of which replace those already existing on site. The building features architecture from RAW Design and includes retail space on the ground floor. The development is currently working its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 650 Kingston Road, image courtesy of Demirov Fine Homes.

Continuing further west through the Upper Beaches neighbourhood, another mid-rise is in the works for 507-511 Kingston Road by Vista Nova Development. Designed by architectsAlliance, the 9-storey condo building would add 57 units to the neighbourhood and replace three single detached houses on the south side of the road. The project is currently working its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 507-511 Kingston Road, image courtesy of Vista Nova Development.

Continuing along Kingston Road, we turn west onto Dundas Street and come to the intersection of Coxwell Avenue, where Bespoke Towns are currently under construction on the northwest corner. Headed by Buena Vista Developments and designed by AUDAX, the project will add 22 townhouse units to the site, and will also see the right turn lane of Dundas Street converted into a new public parkette. Construction on the project should wrap up in 2018.

Rendering of Bespoke Towns, image courtesy of Buena Vista Developments.

Turning north onto Coxwell Avenue and then west onto Gerrard Street, we continue along another east end artery where more mid-rises and townhouses are planned for the popular Leslieville and Riverdale neighbourhoods. Just north of Gerrard on Leslie Street, a laneway townhouse development is planned by Atria Development at 395 Leslie Street featuring a wood-clad design from A & Architects. Initially submitted for rezoning in 2015, the City rejected the original proposal of 18 four-storey townhouse units. The owner then appealed to the OMB, and a revised design was tabled in September of last year with a scaled down proposal for 7 detached four-storey dwellings and 4 four-storey townhouse units. An OMB hearing was held in January, but there has been no word as to the results, and no new renderings of the revised design have surfaced. The image below is a rendering of the original proposal.

Rendering of the original proposal for 395 Leslie Street, image courtesy of Atria Development.

Just to the west of Leslie Street on Gerrard, WoodGreen Community Housing is looking to redevelop their property at 1117 Gerrard East, currently occupied by the former Riverdale United Church. The church will be replaced by a 5-storey apartment building designed by LGA Architectural Partners with 29 alternative housing rental units targeted for seniors and a community centre space at grade. The proposal is currently seeking ZBA and SPA at the City, with the project resubmitted with a slightly modified design in December.

Rendering of 1117 Gerrard East, image courtesy of WoodGreen Community Housing.

South on Jones Avenue between Gerrard and Dundas, One6Nine Jones Townhomes by Lifestyle Custom Homes is under construction on the site of the former St. Clements Anglican Church. The design by Open Architects is seeing the conversion of the former church into 14 residential units, while to the south, a separate stacked townhouse development will add a further 12 units to the site. The new townhouse block will likely be ready for occupancy before the end of the year.

Rendering of the stacked townhouses at One6Nine Jones Townhomes, image courtesy of Lifestyle Custom Homes.

Continuing west on Gerrard and taking a quick detour north on Pape Avenue, another mid-rise is slowly making its way through the planning process at 354 Pape, opposite Gerrard Square. Proposed by Sigma Properties and designed by ATA Architects, the 8-storey building features an edgy design and contains 27 residential units along with commercial spaces on the ground and second levels. The project is located on a site that is potentially set to profit from the future GO/SmartTrack and Relief Line transit stations proposed adjacent to this location. 354 Pape is currently seeking rezoning and Site Plan Approval, with a modified design resubmitted last year.

East elevation of 354 Pape, image courtesy of Sigma Properties.

Walking across the pedestrian bridge over the rail corridor to the north, we arrive at the jog in Pape and come to a redevelopment of a historic mansion at 450 Pape Avenue. The William Harris House was constructed in 1901 and is a designated heritage property, but is perhaps best known as the mansion from the movie adaptation of Stephen King's IT. Plans designed by Coolearth Architecture and Catherine Nasmith Architect are proposing to convert the house into condominiums, which includes construction of an additional two floors atop the annex to the west. The project would include a total of 28 condo units, and is currently seeking SPA at the City.

Rendering of 450 Pape, image courtesy of Coolearth and Catherine Nasmith Architect.

Heading back south to Gerrard and turning west, we come to 794 Gerrard East at the northeast corner of Logan Avenue, where Grid Developments is proposing to replace an existing Beer Store location with a 6-storey mid-rise condo building. Designed by George Popper Architect, the building would add 58 new residential units with retail uses on the ground floor. The project was resubmitted for ZBA and SPA late last year, so stay tuned as it works its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 794 Gerrard East, image courtesy of Grid Developments.

Just to the south of the intersection of Gerrard and Logan, a development by Crown Communities at 485 Logan Avenue is proposed to replace a vacant one-storey commercial building with a 4-storey apartment mid-rise on the western edge of the site, and a 4-storey stacked townhouse block on the east side of the site. Designed by SRN Architects, the complex would total 41 new residential units with an exterior courtyard providing outdoor amenity space. The project was recently redesigned and resubmitted for rezoning and Site Plan Approval late last year, so check back for updates as it works its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 485 Logan Avenue, image courtesy of SRN Architects.

Heading south on Logan Avenue, just before we arrive at Queen Street, plans were recently submitted to the City for a townhouse development at 263 Logan on the corner of Busy Street. Headed by Reserve Properties and designed by Studio JCI, the project would partially replace a surface parking lot with six new 4-storey townhouse units. The Site Plan Approval application was submitted just last month, so stay tuned as it embarks on its long journey through the planning process.

Rendering of 263 Logan, image courtesy of Reserve Properties.

Queen is another east end artery that is seeing a flurry of mid-rise developments. At the southwest corner, Harhay Developments is constructing a new 7-storey 122-unit mid-rise on the former site of the Red Door Shelter. Designed by OFFICEArchitecture, 875 Queen East includes the rebuilt facades of two heritage storefronts at the corner with Logan, and will provide a new home for the Red Door Shelter. Construction is now in full swing, with work being done on the below-grade levels. Look for the building to rise out of the ground in the coming months.

Rendering of 875 Queen East, image courtesy of Harhay Developments.

Heading eastward along Queen, construction is now underway at Logan Residences, in the next block. Led by The Daniels Corporation and designed by Giovanni A. Tassone Architects, the building will rise 6 storeys and contain 69 residential units with grade-level retail along Queen. Construction is progressing on the below-grade levels, with the concrete structure just about to reach ground level. Look for this building to rise out of the ground in the coming months.

Rendering of The Logan, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation.

At the southwest corner of Pape Avenue, 33 Developments is planning a mid-rise at 1001 Queen East. Designed by Moote Architect, the 6-storey condo building contains 16 units with retail at ground level, and is currently seeking ZBA at the City. Despite not having yet complete the first steps of the planning process, the project is apparently already in sales.

Looking southwest towards The 1001 Queen East, image courtesy of 33 Developments

Further east along Queen, at the northeast corner of Bertmount Avenue, plans for a 4-storey residential building were resubmitted for SPA last year for 1130 Queen East. Designed by Sedun + Kanerva Architects, the building would contain 13 residential units with retail at grade, replacing an existing commercial building.

1130 Queen Street East, image by Sedun + Kanerva Architects

Continuing eastward along Queen, Condoman Developments is proposing to construct Post Lofts, a 6-storey condo building located at 1249 Queen East. Designed by ICON Architects, the building would contain 29 residential units with retail at grade, replacing existing commercial buildings on the property, some of which have already been demolished. The project was resubmitted for ZBA in October last year.

Rendering of Post Lofts, image courtesy of Condoman Developments.

A few properties east, another mid-rise is planned at 1285 Queen East, where the current Beer Store site is to be redeveloped, following a recent trend across the city. Fieldgate Homes is proposing to construct a 6-storey condo building designed by TACT Architecture which would feature 72 units and grade-level retail. The building would have two frontages: one on Queen Street to the north, and the second on Memory Lane to the south, which would face Maple Leaf Forever Park. The project was submitted for ZBA last year and is working its way through the planning process.

Rendering of 1285 Queen East, image courtesy of Fieldgate Homes.

Continuing eastward along Queen, Rockport Group is developing George Condos and Towns at 1331 Queen East, just west of Greenwood Avenue. Designed by RAW, the project will see an 8-storey mid-rise along Queen and a 4-storey townhouse block to the south constructed on the site of existing semi-detached dwellings. The two structures comprise a total of 91 new units, with grade-level retail integrated along Queen. The project has been fairly slow-moving, having survived a hearing at the OMB, but demolition of the existing buildings on site signals that it is still in the works and may materialize soon.

Rendering of George Condos and Towns, image courtesy of the Rockport Group.

Just east of the TTC's Russell Carhouse, Loft 45 Condos is planned for the vacant site at 39 Connaught. Originally proposed by Berkshire Axis Development back in 2010, the property was sold in 2016 and new documents were submitted to the City in 2017 showing a revised design from Guitberg Group. The building is proposed to rise four storeys with 18 new condo units, and is currently seeking SPA.

Rendering of the new proposal for Loft 45 Condos, image obtained via submission to the City of Toronto.

Continuing east into The Beaches, Marlin Spring Developments is preparing to build WestBeach Condominiums, a 6-storey mid-rise at 1630 Queen East, just past the northeast corner of Queen and Coxwell Avenue. Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the building will add 89 units to the neighbourhood with grade-level retail along Queen. Site preparation is now underway, and SPA documents were resubmitted last year, indicating that this project is nearing the start of construction.

Rendering of WestBeach Condominiums, image courtesy of Marlin Spring Developments.

Pushing eastward, another mid-rise is under construction with Two Hundred The Beach at the northwest corner of Queen and Woodbine Avenue. Headed by The Riedel Group and designed by Richard Ziegler Architect, the 6-storey mid-rise will add 30 new condo units to the trendy Beaches neighbourhood. The building has now topped off, with installation of the exterior cladding nearly complete. Look for construction on the building to wrap up this year.

View of Two Hundred The Beach, image by Forum contributor TDotTeen.

Across Woodbine, Fieldgate Homes and Hullmark are planning Heartwood The Beach, a mid-rise slated for the northeast corner of Queen and Woodbine. Designed by Quadrangle, the building will rise 6 storeys and will contain 43 condo units with retail at grade level. The project is currently in sales, with updated SPA documents resubmitted to the City last year.

Rendering of Heartwood The Beach, image courtesy of Fieldgate Homes and Hullmark.

Doubling back west along Queen, we turn south onto Eastern Avenue and begin making our way back west, where a mix of residential, institutional, and commercial development is in the works along Eastern. First up is a small but noteworthy project at 914 Eastern Avenue, where Cecconi Simone are planning to build three luxury townhouses on the site of an existing commercial building. Parts of the existing building will be retained and incorporated into the new residences, which will rise two storeys and feature a distinct contemporary aesthetic. The townhouses are currently working their way through the planning process.

Rendering of 914 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of Cecconi Simone Architects.

We continue west along Eastern, then take a brief detour south on Leslie Street to Lake Shore Boulevard, where a new commercial development is planned for the big box store complex on the southwest corner of the intersection. Initially proposed as a SportChek, a recent resubmission for Site Plan Approval shows the new retailer will be Farm Boy, a southeastern Ontario grocery chain now expanding into the GTA. Designed by McRobie Architects + Interior Designers with Turner Fleischer Architects, the two-storey building will replace a surface parking lot on the western parcel of the commercial complex.

Rendering of proposed Farm Boy store, image courtesy of Turner Fleischer Architects.

On the northwest corner of Leslie and Lake Shore, an interesting proposal was discovered in 2016 when AUDAX Architecture posted on their website a rendering of a mixed-use project for Craft Developments' existing FreshCo commercial complex at 731 Eastern Avenue. The proposal called for two or three storeys of retail at ground level, and several storeys of residential above in a pedestrian-oriented complex of mid-rises. However, there has been no development application submitted to the City, and the property is designated as Employment Lands (therefore an official plan amendment would also be required), so there is no telling yet whether this is a serious proposal or just a hopeful idea.

Rendering of 731 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of AUDAX Architecture.

Heading back one more block on Leslie Street, we turn west onto Eastern and come to the proposed future site of the Toronto GM Mobility Campus at 721 Eastern Avenue. Designed by Quadrangle, the 5-storey complex would include an automotive dealership and repair shop for General Motors Canada, along with an office and research wing for the GM Innovation Centre. The building would be located along Lake Shore Boulevard, with the lands to the north along Eastern designated for future mid-rise development with proposed 9 and 11-storey office buildings. The master plan for the site also includes new public spaces and a POPS, with direct connections to the cycling trails along the south edge of the site. The GM Mobility Campus was submitted for SPA last year, and is currently working its way through the planning process.

Rendering of Toronto GM Mobility Campus, image courtesy of General Motors Canada.

Immediately to the west of the GM Mobility Campus, an expansion of Hollywood North is planned at StudioCentre, a mixed-use employment district at 629 Eastern Avenue headed by SmartCentres and designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects that aims to create a new digital media hub anchored by film production studio Revival 629. The district will also host a new hotel, new retail and food services, and a public realm design aimed at creating a neighbourhood feel. The project was approved at City Council back in 2015, but has since gone dormant, with no movement or updates since then. However, it should be noted that the master plan for the GM Mobility Site next door takes into account an eventual east-west road connection between the GM and StudioCentre sites, indicating that perhaps this proposal is not dead.

Rendering of StudioCentre, image courtesy of SmartCentres.

Continuing west on Eastern, the former Weston's Bakery at 462 Eastern Avenue is slated for an extreme makeover, with Graywood Developments and Alterra proposing to redevelop the property into a mixed-use mid-rise building. Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the development would add a 9-storey 307-unit condo building to the site with ground floor retail space, while retaining and restoring a southern portion of the 1920s-built 4-storey bakery. The project has been undergoing minor design tweaks over the past year as it moves through City Planning, but it has now been appealed to the OMB by a previous owner of the site. The OMB hearing is scheduled for July 2018, with the City offering its support to the development.

Rendering of 462 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of Graywood and Alterra.

Across the street from the bakery, a new self-storage facility is planned for 459 Eastern Avenue on the southeast corner of Eastern and Booth Avenue by All Canadian Self Storage. The 5-storey building is designed by Teeple Architects and features a brown stucco, metal, and glass facade. Site clearing and shoring are already underway on site, so excavation is imminent within the coming months.

Rendering of 459 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of All Canadian Self Storage.

We now come to the one of the most talked about and buzzworthy projects in Toronto over the past couple years with East Harbour, First Gulf's master plan to transform the former Unilever site, a 60-acre property located on the south side of Eastern Avenue and east of the Don Valley. The master plan, previously designed by renowned Dutch starchitects OMA, is now headed by Urban Strategies alongside Adamson Associates and Janet Rosenberg Studio. The plan calls for a new employment district for some 50,000 people occupying nearly 11 million square feet of office space, alongside roughly 1.7 million square feet of retail, commercial, and cultural space. The most notable aspect of the project, however, is perhaps a new multi-modal transit hub, which would link an expanded GO service, a new Relief Line subway, a new Waterfront LRT, and an extended Broadview streetcar under one roof. The configuration of the master plan was revamped last year and is continuously evolving as it seeks rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment, so at this point in time, it is not possible to nail down specifics of the built form given the constant changes. A summary of what was presented to the Toronto Design Review Panel in November 2017 can be found here, but there have been minor tweaks to this scheme since, so you can stay up to date by checking out the associated Forum thread, or by checking back for updates on our front page.

Rendering of East Harbour from January 2018, image courtesy of First Gulf.

Turning north onto Broadview Avenue, another massive redevelopment of former industrial and commercial properties is underway with Riverside Square to the west side of Broadview and south of Queen Street. Headed by Streetcar Developments, the project encompasses five mixed-use buildings of 20, 14, 14, 14, and 13 storeys totalling 898 new residential units, new grade-level retail spaces, a new park, and car dealerships. To be built out in phases, the first will be the 20-storey tower constructed at the centre of the site and designed by RAW, with further residential to follow designed by RAW and Giannone Petricone Architects. Phase One is currently well underway, with all buildings now having reached at least grade level, and the structure of the tower and mid-rise several floors up already. Look for the buildings of Phase One to top off before the end of the year.

View of Riverside Square, image by Forum contributor achender.

We now take a quick eastward journey along Queen to 763 Queen East, where a slow-moving development is looking to add a 5-storey mid-rise condo to the avenue. Designed by KAVE Architects, the project would and 29 condo units and grade-level retail to the site, replacing three existing storefront properties. Initially submitted in 2014, an updated design was revealed in 2016, but there has been no movement since.

Rendering of 763 Queen East, image courtesy of KAVE Architects.

Heading another block east along Queen, developer Percy Ellis has proposed a 5-storey all-studio rental building at 8 De Grassi Street on the site of a vacant lot. Designed by Brander Architects, the building would fit 17 residential units on the small plot of land. The project was recent submitted for Site Plan Approval at the City, so check back for updates as it works its way through the planning process.

East elevation of 8 De Grassi, image courtesy of Percy Ellis.

Returning west to Broadview Avenue, we then head north to where the Montcrest School is looking to expand their campus just north of Riverdale Park with a new addition and renovation to a trio of heritage houses facing onto Broadview. Designed by Montgomery Sisam Architects, the expansion will include new classrooms, music and art rooms, a science lab, and new staff facilities. The two-storey addition is located at the rear of the two southernmost heritage homes, with a link building connecting them, while the third northernmost house will simply be renovated with no new additions. The project will be carried out in two phases, with Phase One, which involves the addition to the rear of the centre house, already under construction and topped off, and will likely complete this year. Phase Two, which involves the addition to the rear of the southern house and the link building, is fully approved and should begin construction in the near future.

Rendering of Montcrest School expansion, image courtesy of the Montgomery Sisam Architects.

Continuing north, a mid-rise proposal at 796-802 Broadview Avenue, opposite Broadview subway station just north of Danforth Avenue, is slowly making its way through the planning process. Proposed by Shaun Developments and designed by Options Architects, the 6-storey mid-rise would replace three single-family houses and add 30 new residential units with grade-level retail to the neighbourhood. In their final report, City Staff recommended approval of this project, so it is likely that this building will enter sales soon as it nears the end of the planning process.

Rendering of 796-802 Broadview, image courtesy of Shaun Developments.

Reversing back one block and turning eastward along Danforth Avenue for our final leg of this instalment, we pass through Greektown on our way to Sunday School Lofts, a redevelopment by Grid Developments of the 1925-built Temple Baptist Church at 14 Dewhurst Boulevard just north of Danforth. The project would retain the facade of the church building and incorporate it into the 4-storey condo building. Designed by George Popper Architect, the development will add 32 new units to the residential neighbourhood. The project is currently in sales, with City staff recommending approval of the development late last year.

Rendering of Sunday School Lofts, image courtesy of Grid Developments.

Continuing east along Danforth Avenue, a rezoning application for a mid-rise development at 1030 Danforth Avenue, just east of Donlands Avenue, was approved in 2016, but no activity has been seen since. Designed by Bernard Watt Architect, the proposal would see an 8-storey mid-rise constructed on the property, comprising 53 residential units and grade-level retail. There has been no recent movement, so it is unknown if the owners are moving forward with this project.

Rendering of 1030 Danforth Avenue, image courtesy of Bernard Watt Architect.

Further east, we come to the final building on our extensive east-end tour with Platform Condos, formerly named The Greenwood, which is a 9-storey mid-rise proposed for the southwest corner of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues. Headed by Sierra Building Group and Fortress Real Developments and designed by Kirkor Architects, the 102-unit condo building would replace a surface parking lot and commercial building along this busy stretch of the Danforth. The development received approval from City Council last year, and the developer has indicated that demolition will begin this summer, so look for shovels to get in the ground later this year.

Rendering of Platform Condos, image courtesy of Sierra and Fortress Real.

