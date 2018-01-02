| by Jack Landau |

To close out our Topping Off series for 2017, we are taking a look at the 10 most popular Database files, Forum Threads, and News Stories from UrbanToronto across the entire year, starting with this countdown.

Over the course of 2017, dozens of new projects were entered into our Database, and countless more active projects were updated with new images. As the year unfolded, here are the files that you looked up the most!

10: Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts

Daniels Waterfront, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The 10th most popular file was Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, a mixed-use development rising at the intersection of Lower Jarvis Street and Queens Quay. Plenty of construction progress over the year meant the project's Database file was accessed frequently.

9: Massey Tower Condos

Massey Tower, image courtesy of MOD Developments

MOD Developments' Massey Tower has grown significantly since the start of 2017. At this time last year, work was underway on the development's slender 9-storey podium, and in the months since, the tower has risen to a height of approximately 45 storeys over Yonge Street. The 60-storey condo tower will soon add 697 units to Downtown Toronto.

8: Union Station Revitalization

Union Station Revitalization, image courtesy of Metrolinx

After years of construction, changes continue to materialize as part of the huge Union Station Revitalization, which landed as 2017's 8th most popular Database file. 2017 saw the partial realization of the station's enclosed moats, the opening of new retailers, and much progress on the hub's new GO Bay Concourse, all contributing to the project's continued popularity.

7: E Condos

E Condos, image courtesy Bazis/RioCan

Taking the 7th spot in 2017, E Condos is perhaps the most significant private development underway in Midtown Toronto, where 58 and 38-storey residential towers are rising from the northeast corner of Yonge and Eglinton. The project's taller south tower will be the tallest building in Toronto north of the Yorkville neighbourhood upon completion.

6: 1 Yorkville

1 Yorkville, image courtesy of Bazis/Plaza

Occupying 6th place, 1 Yorkville's ongoing construction has been drawing increased attention since June, when the project rose above grade at the corner of Yonge and Yorkville. Currently, the building stands 7 storeys tall, to eventually rise 58 storeys and a height of 183 metres.

5: Pinnacle One Yonge

Pinnacle One Yonge, image courtesy of Pinnacle International

The hotly anticipated Pinnacle One Yonge project advanced this year, with details about the revised proposal coming from an appearance before Toronto's Design Review Panel. Photos of the project's scale model and new renderings like the image seen above fuelled news articles that helped bring Pinnacle One Yonge's Database entry up to our #5 spot for 2017.

4: Nobu Residences Toronto

Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison/Westdale

A 2015 high-rise proposal for 15 Mercer Street in Toronto's Entertainment District entered marketing in dazzling fashion early in 2017. To be known as Nobu Residences Toronto, the project launched back in May with a star-studded event with celebrity chef and project namesake Nobu Matsuhisa, and Hollywood icon Robert De Niro in attendance.

3: One Bloor East

One Bloor East, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Photogenic features and a 257-metre height helped the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed One Bloor East take our #3 spot for 2017. The building was Toronto's tallest completed during the year, and is now a major player in many skyline views.

2: The Well

The Well, image courtesy of RioCan/Allied/Tridel

At #2 for the year, RioCan REIT, Allied Properties REIT, and Tridel's The Well was one of the largest Downtown projects to start construction in 2017. Demolition for the master-planned development at Front and Spadina was completed mid-way through the year, paving the way for the recent start of shoring activity.

1: The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi

2017's most popular project Database file was that for Mizrahi's The One. Set to become Canada's tallest building at a height of 306 metres, The One broke ground back in the Summer, and shoring activity is now well underway for the future landmark at the southwest corner of Yonge and Bloor.

***

We look forward to another year of urban growth in 2018. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this year's top projects in the comments section provided below.