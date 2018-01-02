| by Jack Landau |

To close out our Topping Off series for 2017, we are taking a look at the 10 most popular Database files, Forum Threads, and News Stories from UrbanToronto across the entire year. This is the last instalment in our short series.

Over the course of 2017, significant new proposals vied with progress on active projects, with plenty of new content to keep readers' attention. Of our top ten articles of 2017, five covered “supertall” projects, or towers in excess of 300 metres in height, offering details on future skyline toppers like The One and YSL Residences.

10: East Harbour: A Transit Hub in the Making for Toronto

Rendering of East Harbour depicting the Transit Hub, courtesy the Planning Rationale submission to the City of Toronto

Our 10th most popular article of the year covered the release of new planning documents for First Gulf's proposed East Harbour project, shedding more light on the major mixed-use plan that would include office space centred around a brand new transit hub.

9: Growth to Watch For 2017: South Etobicoke

Growth to Watch For 2017: South Etobicoke

The #9 spot was taken by one of the instalments in our 21-part Growth to Watch For in 2017 series, which highlighted the various projects in planning and under construction in different areas of the city. The South Etobicoke instalment highlighted a number of developments particularly in the Humber Bay Shores and Mimico GO Station areas, both of which are bursting with development proposals.

8: Ground Broken for Toronto's First 'Supertall', Mizrahi's The One

Shoring equipment onsite on August 18, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

Big news came back in August, when the first construction equipment was spotted at the site of Mizrahi's The One, marking the start of work on the much anticipated supertall luxury condo tower at Yonge and Bloor. Taking the #8 spot of our most popular stories of the year, the start of construction for The One was followed by an official ground breaking event… which also made this list!

7: Scarborough's Golden Mile Joins Wave of Mall Redevelopment

A preliminary massing model, looking southwest, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Our 7th most popular article of the year discussed a proposed redevelopment of Scarborough's Golden Square Mile Shopping Centre at Eglinton and Victoria Park. The 11-building plan from Choice Properties REIT would replace the existing shopping facility with 273,428 m² of space, divided between residential, retail, and office. Right across the street, Eglinton Square is also set for growth. Both are coming because so is the Crosstown LRT!

6: Major Redevelopment Plans in the Works for Bayview Village

Bayview Village redevelopment, image via futureofbvshops.com

In 6th place, an article from August shed light on a proposal to redevelop the south end of the Bayview Village site with 28 and 33-storey mixed-use towers, with a total of 760 residential units and 4,881 m² of commercial space. If approved in its current configuration, the project would add up to five Hariri Pontarini Architects and DIALOG-designed buildings to the site.

5: New Details Emerge for 98-Storey Yonge Street Tower

YSL Residences, image via Cresford

Our 5th most popular article of 2017 came from March, when an official submission to the City of Toronto presented a clearer picture of Cresford Developments' proposed YSL Residences. Another story, highlighting the Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates-designed supertall's initial renderings from the previous month, appears higher on our list.

4: It's Official: Canada's Tallest Building is Under Construction

Sam Mizrahi and Mayor John Tory cut the ribbon at the site of The One, image by Craig White

While The One's construction start took the #8 spot on this list, this story on the project's ceremonial ground breaking—attended by developer Sam Mizrahi and Mayor John Tory—generated even more buzz a few weeks later, and landed in our #4 spot for the year.

3: Race For The Sky: The Quest For Toronto's First Supertall Tower

Map showing the location of Toronto's six planned/underway supertall towers (as of time of publish), image via Google Earth.

An article covering the race to build Toronto's first supertall tower generated enough interest to catapult it to our #3 spot. At the time the article was written back in July, six supertall towers were proposed. One has since started construction, while two on the LCBO Lands have been shortened, and would no longer be classified as supertall.

2: Growth to Watch for 2017: Beaches, Leslieville, & The Danforth

Map outlining the area covered, image via Google Earth

Another instalment in our 21-part Growth to Watch For in 2017 series placed at #2 on the list for 2017, with interest in the Beaches, Leslieville, and The Danforth neighbourhoods apparently outpacing all other areas in the series.

1: Cresford Unveils Plans for 98-Storey Tower at Yonge & Gerrard

Looking northeast to the 98-storey YSL Residences at 385 Yonge, image courtesy of Cresford Developments

Our most popular article of 2017 was a February story announcing Cresford Developments' plan for a 98-storey at Yonge and Gerrard, proposed to reach a height of 344 metres, or just two metres shy of the main observation level of the CN Tower. (The building would be built, however, on higher ground than where the CN Tower stands…)

***

We look forward to another year of urban growth in 2018. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this year's top stories in the comments section provided below.