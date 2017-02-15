| by Greg Lipinski |

Now over a third of the way through our annual Growth To Watch For series, 2017 edition, this instalment picks up from where we ended our Downsview and York University story. Starting right in the northwest corner of our boundary, we will head south on Yonge Street from Steeles Avenue to Sheppard. From there, we will proceed eastwards, taking a brief detour up Bayview before returning to Sheppard and heading over to area around Fairview Mall. We will finish off by heading north on Don Mills Road and then turning east on Finch.

The North York Centre and Willowdale Boundary, image courtesy of Apple Maps

The first project on our route is about a kilometre south of Steeles. 5959 Yonge Street Condos is situated north of Cummer Avenue, halfway to Finch. First proposed in 2014, the Ghods Builders Inc development consists of four residential mixed-use buildings, at heights of 43, 31, 29, and 25 storeys. Designed by Kirkor and Stingray Architects, the first two towers of the project is currently in sales. Zoning permission is being sought through the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) due to the City's lack of a decision on the planning application.

Rendering of 5959 Yonge Street Condos, image courtesy of Ghodes Builders Inc.

A block to the south on the other side of Cummer Avenue, we arrive at the 1960s suburban-dream-style Newtonbrooke Plaza. Here, a massive redevelopment of the site was proposed by Silvercore Properties in late 2011. Designed by Wallman Architects, the project consists of four residential towers fronting onto Yonge, ranging from 28 to 37 storeys, while lower mid-rise buildings would be built adjacent to the existing neighbourhoods east of the plaza. The development was also appealed to the OMB, but word is that a settlement has recently been reached with the City, likely with some reductions to the size, though details are not yet public.

Rendering of Newtonbrook Plaza, image courtesy of Silvercore Properties

Across the street is 5840-5870 Yonge, where a 29-storey condo with an L-shaped podium ranging 8 to 12 storeys in height was submitted in 2016. Designed by Quadrangle Architects, the development proposes 518 residential units.

Rendering of 5840-5870 Yonge Street, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Rendering of 57 Finch West, image courtesy of Icon Architects

Turning back and crossing Yonge, we come upon the site of Ava Luxury Residence, on 50 Finch Avenue East at Kenneth Avenue. Designed by A & Architects Inc., this mixed-use project would rise 9 storeys, containing 64 residential units, with retail at ground level. The project is proceeding through the City's planning process, looking for zoning amendment.

Rendering of Ava Condos, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

A couple of blocks to the south, we approach the corner of Kenneth & Holmes and the eponymous townhouse proposal by Fieldgate Homes. Targeting 2018 completion, the two 3-storey buildings (designed by Kirkor Architects) will have a total of 29 units.

Rendering of Kenneth & Holmes, image courtesy of Fieldgate Homes

A few blocks to the south, and just west of Yonge, we come to the future site of The Diamond Condominiums on Yonge. Now being marketed, the Diamante Development project designed by Scott Shields Architects will rise 30 storeys along Canterbury Place and contain 385 residential units.

Rendering of Diamond Condominiums on Yonge, image courtesy of Diamante Developments

A further block south on Yonge, we find a surface parking lot at 5220. Named Ellie Condos for its location at Yonge and Ellerslie, this mixed-use project by G Group Development is under review with City Planning. A 31-storey condominium will share a 3-storey podium that will have large space dedicated to retail, and a 10-storey office building will occupy the south end of the site. Designed by Kirkor Architects, new renderings were recently released showing more detailed information.

Rendering of Ellie Condos, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Immediately south of Ellie Condos, Beacon Condos is currently in construction. Developed by the Sorbara Group, the 35-storey mixed-use condo has recently reached grade, with 2 more levels of the tall podium to construct before the tower's floor plates take shape. Designed by Wallman Architects with Rafael + Bigauskas as Architect of Record, the sleek design of the building will also feature retail fronting onto Yonge Street.

Beacon Condos grade level forming in late 2016, image by Forum contributor PMT

Continuing south but on the east side of Yonge is Pearl Place Condos by the Conservatory Group. The developer has OMB permission for a 114-metre, 34-storey building with 478 suites, but another pre-hearing took place on February 2. While there is no date published for the next hearing, marketing was recently relaunched for this Zeidler Architects-designed complex. With active retail at ground level fronting Yonge, levels 2 and 3 of the podium will feature commercial office space, while the fourth podium level will be dedicated amenity space for the residential occupants.

Rendering of the lower levels of Pearl Place Condos, image courtesy of Conservatory Group

Continuing further south, we stop at the site where an expansion and renovation of the 1976-built Yonge Sheppard Centre is currently underway. Led by owners of the development, RioCan and KingSett Capital, the renewal project is designed by Quadrangle Architects. While the shopping centre in the podium is being extensively updated first, once complete, the Yonge Sheppard Centre will gain a new 39 storey residential tower at the north end of the site as well. Ground realm improvements are also planned along both Yonge and Sheppard.

Rendering of the Yonge Sheppard Centre Renovation, image courtesy of RioCan/Kingsett Capital

On the opposite corner of the intersection, the surface parking lot belongs to Menkes Developments. Presented last fall at the Design Review Panel (DRP), 4800 Yonge, designed by Arquitectonica with Turner Fleischer as Architect of Record, was assessed for refinement. Currently, the 49-storey mixed-use condo will include ground level retail, offices on the upper podium levels, and a new TTC entrance for Sheppard station. Rising to a height of 552 feet, 4800 Yonge would be one of the tallest buildings in North York, should its rezoning application be approved.

Updated rendering of 4800 Yonge, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

Immediately south of 4800 Yonge, Emerald Park Condos has been completed for about two years. Despite this, some of the ground level storefronts have yet to open. Will 2017 be the year everything opens?

Emerald Park Condos, image by Jack Landau

A short jog west on Sheppard brings us to a nearby project; 53-63 Sheppard Avenue West. Proposed first in 2015, the Pellow & Associates-designed development consists of a 14-storey mixed-use building, with 182 residential units. Ground floor commercial space would front onto Sheppard, while 4-storey townhouses will be situated near Bogert Ave. The City considered it overdevelopment beside a low-rise neighbourhood, and the project is being appealed to the OMB. Projects further west along Sheppard can be found in our previous Growth To Watch For instalment.

Rendering of 53-63 Sheppard Ave W, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Now moving east on Sheppard, a series of projects are working their way through the planning process. Starting off with 101-103 Sheppard East, a new proposal has been resubmitted to the City for a 3 storey office building, designed by Kave Architects.

Rendering of 101 Sheppard East, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Next up on the tour is Monocle Condos at 180 Sheppard East. Designed by Teeple Architects, the 7 storey mixed-use building will feature 22 residential units, in addition to a commercial space. A May 2015 City Council decision left instructions for the City Solicitor to support the proposal at the OMB with certain conditions, but no hearing is recorded on the OMB's website.

Rendering of Monocle Condos, image courtesy of Monocle Homes

Across the street is the site of 181 Sheppard East, where a proposal by Stafford Homes is working its way through the planning process. The 10 storey mixed-use condo by Page & Steele / IBI Group Architects would add 230 residential units plus active retail at ground level.

Rendering of 181 Sheppard East, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

As we arrive at Bayview Avenue, the site of 500 Sheppard East is on the left. A mixed-use condo designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects for Mallpak Developments, the developer appealed the City's lack of decisionon a zoning bylaw amendment and an official plan amendment to the OMB. In June of 2015, a settlement with the City was approved at the OMB for a 25-storey version of the building. (The image below is for the taller original proposal.) The building will have 220 residential units, with some office space in the base.

Rendering of 500 Sheppard East, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Turning north on Bayview, one block up on the left is TeaGarden Condos. Currently in sales and over 80% sold, the 12 storey building by Phantom Developments will feature 111 residential units, and wouldneed to begin construction this year to meet its targeted 2018 opening. A Site Plan Approval application for the Kirkor design was submitted to the City in September.

Rendering of TeaGarden Condos, image courtesy of Phantom Developments

At 3057 Bayview Ave, a proposal was submitted in 2015 for a townhouse development designed by Richard Wengle Architect. The 22 unit project will include one block featuring 4 units, while three blocks will have 6 units each, fronting on Bayview.

Rendering of 3057 Bayview Ave, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Continuing north, we approach the site of The Bennett on Bayview. Developed in partnership by First Avenue Properties and Latch Developments, the project is 12-storey mixed-use condo by RAW Design. Currently in sales, the building will include 167 residential units, including 7 townhouses at grade, with active street-level retail. Currently, prep work for construction is underway onsite.

Rendering of The Bennett on Bayview, image courtesy of Latch Developments

From here, we turn around, then head east again when we arrive back at Sheppard. Directly south of the Bayview Village Shopping Centre, Lotus Condos is under construction, having progressed to grade level. Developed by Chestnut Hill and Fortress Real Developments, the 12-storey building designed by Kirkor Architects will boast 244 residential units, with retail situated on the first level.

Rendering of Lotus Condos, image courtesy of Chestnut Hill/Fortress Real Developments

The Village Residences by Liberty Developments is our next project. The 9-storey mixed-use building will have 186 residential units, commercial office space on the second level, and street-fronting retail on Sheppard Avenue. Construction crews are now excavating the site, while work has begun on a new building for the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Canada, on whose former property some of this development is being built.

Rendering of The Village Residences, image courtesy of Liberty Developments

A block to the east, a mid-rise condo is replacing an entire street. To make way for Vida Condos, demolition is underway on the 8 single detached homes that surrounded Cusack Court. The short street will disappear, to be replaced by an 8-storey mixed-use building from Castle Group Developments and designed by HCA Architecture. When complete, it will bring 163 new residential units to this rapidly transforming stretch of Sheppard.

Rendering of Vida Condos, image courtesy of Castle Group Developments

Immediately to the east of Vida, demolition is underway here as well at the future site of SIX25BV Condominiums. Continuing the mid-rise trend, this Teeple Architects-designed 8-storey condo will feature 146 units in addition to providing retail space at ground level. Built by Haven Developments, the project is expected to be complete by 2019.

Rendering of SIX25BV Condos, image courtesy of Haven Developments

One long block east on the north side of Sheppard at Burbank Drive, Principato's Auto Service is no more, as early 2016 saw the demolition of the mechanic service. While no applications have been put forth to the City, the property sold for just under $5 million. Located steps from Bessarion Station, the site is poised for a redevelopment (presumably following a remediation of the site). We will keep an eye out on this property.

Crossing Burbank Drive, construction workers are wrapping up the finishing touches on Park Towns Bayview and Sheppard. Developed in partnership by Broccolini and Park Towns Development Inc., the SMV-designed project consists of a 4-storey, 50-unit townhouse development situated on the north half of the site. Facing Sheppard on the south half, a new MEC (Mountain Equipment Coop) store celebrated its opening here in late 2016.

Rendering of Park Towns Bayview and Sheppard, image courtesy of Broccolini/Park Towns Developments

Across Sheppard from MEC is Concord Park Place, Concord Adex's second major neighbourhood in Toronto following Concord CityPlace Downtown. Just getting underway is marketing for their next two buildings here, called Seasons. Situated just north of the 401, the Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed towers will rise 41 and 38 storeys at the east and west phases respectively. Renderings of the towers include a misty reflecting pool in front, hinting at the new central on-site park, which Concord will begin work on this year.

Rendering of Seasons at Concord Park Place, image courtesy of Concord Adex

Just east of Seasons, Opus and Omega on the Park Condos at Concord is well under construction. (That's Omega seen on the left of the rendering above.) The 36- and 35-storey towers are now reaching grade level, and will soon rise high enough to be seen by the thousands driving by on the 401 every day. Together, these two towers will add over 700 new residential units to the growing neighbourhood.

Opus and Omega on the Park at grade level, image by Jack Landau

Immediately east of Concord Park Place is the GO Richmond Hill rail corridor; Oriole station is a long walk, Leslie subway station is a shorter walk. Just to the north of Leslie station is 1200 Sheppard East, and the site of Central Park, a mixed-use community proposed in 2011 by Amexon Development Corporation. The original plan included 6 residential towers as high as 43 storeys, but the OMB eventually approved a plan in 2013 that will feature five towers ranging in height from 12 to 31 storeys, with just shy of 1,500 residential units. In addition, there would be large open space, significant ground floor retail, and two 4- and 8-storey office buildings set to be retained and retrofitted along the north end of the site. Designed by CORE Architects, Amexon have not indicated when they will move forward with the first phase.

Rendering of the Central Park development, image courtesy of CORE Architects

Across the ravine from Central Park, and just to the north on Leslie Street, we stop at Tridel's Scala. (Scala, if it were shown in the rendering above, would be on the left edge where five houses are shown bordering the park.) Designed by Wallman Architects, this unique condominium will be 18 storeys high, terracing down to the west on every level. Now in sales, Scala will have 536 residential units, with completion targeted for 2019.

Rendering of Scala, image courtesy of Tridel

Back on Sheppard, we continue east for one kilometre, climbing the hill. Most of the way up it on the north side, a proposed tower-in-the-park infill development was submitted in December for 1650 Sheppard East. Designed by Rafael + Bigauskas Architects, the 35-storey residential tower would be tucked behind the existing 15-storey slab style apartment tower on the site, replacing some of its lawns. It would have 343 units, while a new 3-storey parking garage is also proposed to the east of the existing building, which would include retail space fronting Sheppard.

Rendering of 1650 Sheppard Avenue East, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Arriving at Don Mills Road, we turn south and we stop at the construction site of ELAD Canada's Emerald City community. A major mixed-use development across from Fairview Mall, Emerald City consists of three blocks; Block A closest to Sheppard Avenue being fully complete with three towers and associated townhomes, Block B to the south with three towers now under construction, and Block C the furthest south with the first of three towers just starting to be marketed. All Emerald City condominium towers are designed by WZMH Architects.

The first building on Block B is now structurally topped-off at 13 storeys; the Colours of Emerald City is set to begin occupancy this coming summer.

Colours at Emerald City under construction, image by Jack Landau

Next to that, there is Fifth On The Park, ELAD's second Block B phase. Now above grade, the 24-storey building is just beginning to make an impact on the skyline of the surrounding area.

Fifth on The Park rising, image by Jack Landau

For the moment, The Park Club is the shortest building at the Block B site, but it is set to eventually be the tallest. To rise 33 storeys, the building is now climbing above ground level, and is expected to top out in either late 2017 or early 2018.

The Park Club rising above grade, image by Jack Landau

The Peak at Emerald City is now being marketing. Also to rise 33 storeys, it will be the tallest of the three Emerald City towers situated on Block C.

Rendering of The Peak at Emerald City, image courtesy of ELAD Canada

Not everything going on in this area to the south of Fairview Mall is known by the name 'Emerald City.' While ELAD's new condominiums take that name, Emerald City's three blocks are, in fact, part of a larger master-planned redevelopment of a 1960s and 70s rental apartment community mostly built in tower-in-the-park style. Known as Parkway Forest, ELAD has also been building new rental properties on underused land across the rest of the Parkway Forest site. Many of the new buildings represent rental replacement units, a requirement set out by the City of Toronto of any developer who wishes to take down an existing building of 6 or more rental units. Several new buildings have risen around the site now, replacing units in smaller buildings where the Emerald City towers now stand. The latest of these to rise is at 123 Parkway Forest Drive. This 19-storey tower which can be seen from Sheppard Avenue and Highway 404—also designed by WZMH Architects—was topped off last summer, and will be completed this year.

123 Parkway Forest Drive under construction in August 2016, image by Ut Forum contributor PMT

Crossing Sheppard Avenue, and moving around to the other side of the mall, Soul and Connect Condos by Fram Building Group are under construction. Soul is structurally topped off on Fairview Mall Road and should reach completion within a few months, while Connect Condos is beginning to rise above grade. The 17 and 16-storey condos designed by Core Architects represents phase 1 and 2 of Fram's Fairview Park development. Phase 3, Vivo, has recently entered sales.

Site Plan of the Fairview Park development, image courtesy of Fram Building Group

From here, we head over to Don Mills Road, and turn north. When we reach Finch Avenue, we turn east soon find ourselves at Seneca College's Newnham Campus. In 2016, the school proposed a new Centre for Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (CITE) to be built here on the north side of Finch. Designed by Perkins + Will, the new facility will reach 5 storeys in height, and will have space for the Mechanical Engineering Technology program, and the Mechatronics program. The new addition to Seneca's main campus is targeted for a September 2018 opening.

Rendering of CITE, image courtesy of Seneca College

* * *

That's it for this installment. Next time we will cross the 404, heading up to Steeles Ave East to check out plans for new buildings in Toronto's northeastern corner. Have any questions about the developments in this Growth to Watch For article? You can click on the projects' dataBase files, linked below, for more information. Want to share your thoughts about the developments? Feel free to leave a comment in the space provided below, or join in the ongoing conversations in our associated Forum threads.