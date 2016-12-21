| by Cody Kita |

Construction of Great Gulf Homes’ Monde Condominiums project in Toronto’s emerging East Bayfront neighbourhood has greatly progressed since UrbanToronto last reported on it back in October. Located at the intersection of Queens Quay East and Bonnycastle, Monde Condominiums is contributing to the rapidly developing lakefront area, with the podium now well above grade, gradually creating a base for the 44-storey tower.

December aerial view of Monde, looking northeast, image by Jack Landau

Designed by internationally acclaimed architect Moshe Safdie working with Toronto's Quadrangle Architects, Monde is part of the growing East Bayfront neighborhood, which has been the site of non-stop construction in recent years, and is now subject to some of Toronto's—and Canada's—tallest development proposals. Formerly industrial port lands, the East Bayfront had devolved into sparsely built warehouse and low-rise office sites over the last half of the 20th century.

December street view of Monde, looking south, image by Jack Landau

Waterfront Toronto’s takeover of the area has resulted in new public and private investment. Greater access and walkability—as seen through Monde's neighbouring Sherbourne Common park and Water's Edge Promenade—have gradually changed the physical landscape of Toronto’s lakefront over the past decade. With both Pinnacle's 1-7 Yonge site and the Menkes-owned LCBO Lands now subject to proposals for supertall towers, the East Bayfront neighbourhood is anticipated to become an even more active centre of development over the coming decade. Joining projects currently under-construction like Cityzen and Fernbrook's Pier 27 (where the second phase tower is now getting underway), Tridel's Aquavista and Aqualina (above, right), and Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, the 44-storey Monde is already drastically intensifying the area.

A closer view of construction, image by Jack Landau

As seen above, Monde's eight-storey, 240,000 ft² podium is now almost halfway to its full height, with the ground floor's high ceilings already in place, construction has rapidly progressed, with October's scaffolding and steel frame for Monde’s seven-tiered podium replaced with filled in concrete columns, beams, and walls.

Below grade, meanwhile, much of the time-consuming work on the underground levels is now completed. Monde's three floors of underground parking will provide 372 parking spaces, of which 327 spaces will be devoted to residents, 33 spaces for visitors, 11 for commercial use. With 522 residential units above, the project features a ratio of 0.6 residential parking spots per unit.

Monde Condominiums, image courtesy of Great Gulf Homes

While Monde is still some months away from the construction of its tower levels, we will continue to update you as development continues. Want more information on the Monde Condominiums project? It is provided in our dataBase files, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space on this page or join the ongoing discussion in our Forum.