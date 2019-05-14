| by Jack Landau |

A year and a half since the Toronto-York Spadina Subway extension brought the City's rapid transit network north into Vaughan, a new downtown is rapidly taking shape around the new northwestern subway terminus at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. The most significant project currently underway as part of the 100-acre master-planned community forming around the station is SmartCentres' and CentreCourt's Transit City at SmartCentres Place.

Three towers rising for Transit City Condos, image by Edward Skira

After an impressive run of sales, the community's first three condominium towers—all 55 storeys tall—are now well under construction just to the northwest of Jane and Highway 7. Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the towers are now in varying stages of progress. The two north towers—rising from two ends of a podium—are moving along, the northwest tower now above the 20-storey mark, while the northeast tower is only at podium height. The south tower, rising on its own, is now at the 16th level.

Three towers rising for Transit City Condos, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Cladding installation is progressing quickly, the windows tinted with a reflective blue glazing with slender vertical mullions, and surrounded by staggered white frames. Renderings show the first three towers featuring identical exterior expressions, with only minor variations in roofline and massing differentiating them.

Construction at Transit City Condos, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Following on the heels of the first three towers, the team behind the community is returning with 45 and 50-storey condominium towers known as TC4 and TC5. Marketing is now underway for TC4, which will bring an additional 495 new condo units to the area, many priced in the $300,000s and $400,000s. The new phases will also extend the Claude Cormier + Associés-designed public realm surrounding the towers.

Transit City 4 & 5, image courtesy of CentreCourt/SmartREIT

