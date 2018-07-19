| by Jack Landau |

Towers have been slowly transforming Toronto's skyline for a century, but the current level of growth has never been matched, and we only have to look back a few years to show tremendous change. For this week's Throwback Thursday, we take to the top of the Kensington Market parking garage, a six-level structure offering some great views of the city skyline with a touch of the Kensington Market area's gritty charm in the foreground. Facing southeast from the garage's top level, our first view shows the skyline as it appeared in May 2013.

Skyline from the Kensington Market parking garage, 2013, image by Jack Landau

On the far left, Residences at the RCMI can be seen nearing its final 42-storey height. Towards the centre of the image, at the lower left of the Financial District skyline, a yellow crane can be seen marking the construction site of No. 210 Residences on Simcoe. Further to the right, the concrete superstructure and crane for L Tower peeks through the centre of the Financial District skyline. Even further right, a red-and-white painted crane marks the construction site of Pinnacle on Adelaide, with the topped-out 43-storey Cinema Tower identified by its construction hoist to the immediate right. To the right of Cinema Tower, a crane can be seen marking the site of Peter Street Condos. At the right edge of the image, 300 Front West can be seen topped out at 49 storeys.

Returning in July 2018, Residences at the RCMI and all of the other projects seen underway in the 2013 image are complete, with several more now adding to the landscape.

Skyline from the Kensington Market parking garage, 2018, image by Jack Landau

Residences of 488 University is now rising at the left edge of the image, while a sliver of the Massey Tower can be seen topped out behind the RCMI tower. The Financial District is now looking much denser, with Bay Adelaide Centre East and the Richmond Adelaide Centre's EY Tower adding a pair of office towers to the Core, and the 54-storey INDX Condos adding residential density in between. Further to the right, a red and white crane marks the construction site of Form Condos, while the Smart House micro-condo development can be seen topped out to the right of the Form Condos crane.

Skyline from the Kensington Market parking garage, 2018, image by Jack Landau

The right side of this view has exploded with new growth in just a few short years. From left to right, new additions to the right of the Financial District include Studio on Richmond, Theatre Park, Harbour Plaza Residences, Ïce Condominiums, Picasso Condos, The Bond, Tableau Condos, Queen Richmond Centre West, and 87 Peter Street.

Skyline from the Kensington Market parking garage, 2018, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!