| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up April 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Pearson Airport: New Draft Master Plan Includes Transit Hub

Proposed Regional Transit Centre, image courtesy of GTAA

Our most popular article from April covered the Greater Toronto Airports Authority's release of a draft of a new master plan that explores how the airport will accommodate expected future growth. In second place, an article covering construction at The Well generated much interest as work heats up at Toronto's largest active construction site.

2. Toronto's Largest Construction Site: The Well, Spadina at Front

3. Metrolinx Releases Technical Background on New Stations

4. Choice REIT Releases Redevelopment Concept for Bloor-Dundas

5. Ontario Announces Upgrades to Milton and Kitchener GO Lines

6. 62-Storey Sweeny &Co-Designed Tower Proposed for Yorkville

7. ROM Unveils Siamak Hariri-Designed Upgrades to Bloor Frontage

8. Growth to Watch for 2018: Toronto's Central Waterfront

9. Construction Begins for Phase One of One Yonge Redevelopment

10. Wellesley-Parliament Square: A Plan to Revitalize St James Town

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The Well

The Well image courtesy of RioCan/Allied/Diamond Corp/Tridel/Woodbourne

The database file for The Well rose to the top spot for April, as construction activity heats up on the massive build site at Front and Spadina. In second place, the database file for The One remains near the top as shoring continues for the supertall luxury condominium tower at Yonge and Bloor.

2. The One

3. Pinnacle One Yonge

4. M2M Condos

5. 1 Yorkville

6. CIBC Square

7. Residences of 488 University Avenue

8. 2280 Dundas West

9. Central Condos

10. Monde

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

Construction at CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62

Our most popular Forum thread in April was that for CIBC Square, where underground levels are being formed for the first phase of the two-tower office development. In second place, the thread for Ten York Street remains quite active as crews continue to install the new condominium tower's faceted crown.

2. Ten York Street Condos

3. Pinnacle One Yonge

4. The One

5. YSL Residences

6. Monde

7. E Condos

8. One Bloor East

9. Wellesley on the Park

10. 16 York

***