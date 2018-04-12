| by Jack Landau |

In late March, applications for Site Plan Approval, Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendment were submitted to the City of Toronto, to allow the redevelopment of properties at 11 through 21 Yorkville Avenue and 16 and 18 Cumberland Street. The plan from developers Metropia, Capital Developments, and RioCan Living calls for a 62-storey tower on Yorkville Avenue and a 2-storey building on Cumberland Avenue, both designed by Sweeny &Co Architects Inc.

11-21 Yorkville Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

On the north parcel, the 62-storey mixed-use tower component would rise to a height of 212.5 metres, or 697 feet, and contain a total gross floor area of approximately 51,443 m². The bulk of this space will be occupied by 716 residential units, consisting of 638 condominium units and 81 rental replacement units, proposed in a mix of 61 studio units, 365 one-bedroom units, 218 two-bedroom units, and 72 three-bedroom units.

11-21 Yorkville Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

To the south, 16-18 Cumberland Street would be redeveloped into a two-storey retail building, rising to a height of 13 metres and containing 954 m² of space. 3,809 m² of retail is also planned in two-storey podium of the tower, bringing the site's total to 4,763 m².

Facing east to 11-21 Yorkville Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

The west side of the property is proposed to be dedicated to the City as parkland, which when combined with the zoning-approved 33 Yorkville development to the west, opens a vista north from Cumberland Avenue to the Yorkville Firehall and its heritage clock tower. (The Yorkville Library, also heritage designated, can be partially seen in the image below as well, sitting adjacent to it to the east.) Shops in the base of 11 Yorkville would open onto the park. Over 10 metres wide, with approximately more 4 metres of walkways on either side of it, the park is also planned to have shops in the base of 33 Yorkville face it as well. The towers above are positioned so that as they rise, there is over 29 metres separation distance between them at upper levels.

Park dedication at 11-21 Yorkville Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

11 Yorkville residents would have access to indoor amenity space on levels 3 and 4, adding up to approximately 1,829 m2 of indoor amenity space. The third floor would also feature 716 m2 of outdoor amenity space atop the podium, and overlooking the park to the west.

A four-level, underground garage with 235 parking spaces is proposed. 727 bicycle parking spaces are also included, to be housed in storage rooms on the ground floor, concourse level, and within the underground garage.

