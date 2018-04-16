| by Jack Landau |

Hot on the heels of the December opening of the first phase for the Royal Ontario Museum's (ROM) Welcome Project, the Toronto institution has announced plans to begin Phase 2 along the site's Bloor Street frontage. The Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace and the Reed Family Plaza will add a new outdoor performance space and landscaping upgrades to the museum's northern gateway, further enhancing the facility's street presence as part of the Welcome Project.

Looking southeast to the Bloor Street Welcome Project changes, image courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

Visitors will get to experience the new entry plaza and performance space in early 2019, set to feature 5,000 ft2 of exterior space with plantings, outdoor seating, and an open-air stage for live music and theatre performances overlooking Philosopher's Walk. The second phase outdoor additions have been designed by Siamak Hariri of Hariri Pontarini Architects, and funded by lead donors Helga Schmidt, and Nita and Don Reed.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are now taking another important step in our revitalization plans by animating the space around the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal on Bloor Street,” reads a statement issued by Josh Basseches, ROM Director & CEO. “The addition of the Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace, and the Reed Family Plaza will create a seamless link between the Museum and Bloor Street and serve as a welcoming space that brings people together in the heart of the city.”

Looking east through the Bloor Street Welcome Project changes, image courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

While the upgrades are expected to encompass practically the entire Bloor Street frontage, both the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal Entrance on Bloor Street and the recently-upgraded Weston Entrance on Queen’s Park will be open throughout construction.

