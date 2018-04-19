| by Jack Landau |

A handful of high-rise condominium developments are soon to rise into Toronto's Midtown skyline, including Lifetime Developments and Knightstone's Whitehaus Condominiums at the corner of Yonge and Helendale, just north of Eglinton. We last checked in on the early stages of construction for the 29-storey, Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed condominium tower in December, when crews were working on the site's shoring system.

In the months since our last update, work has moved on to the excavation of the tower's three-level underground garage, set to house 197 parking spaces for residents and visitors. The dig has now reached its lowest point, and crews continue to prepare the pit for the start of forming. In the image below, a horizontal drilling rig can be seen working away on the third row of tiebacks to anchor the shoring system's retaining walls to the surrounding earth.

Site of Whitehaus Condominiums, image by Edward Skira

The lone excavator in the pit is working on a new soil ramp that will provide an access point for crews and equipment via Helendale Avenue to the north. This ramp will be removed once a crane is installed at the base of the pit, after which heavy machinery can be hoisted in or out of the pit.

Site of Whitehaus Condominiums, image by Edward Skira

The completed development will introduce 358 new condominium units and 20 rental replacement units to the neighbourhood. At a height of 100 metres, the tower will add to the growing Midtown skyline, while new retail spaces will add life to the site's Yonge Street frontage, replacing the previous 1984-built retail plaza that occupied the site up until late 2016.

Whitehaus Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime/Knightstone

