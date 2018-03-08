| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to the east edge of Riverdale Park for a popular postcard view of the changing Toronto skyline. Back on a snowy February day in 2014, a southwest-facing view from the top of the hill along Broadview Avenue showed silhouetted construction wrapping up at the L Tower—second building from the left on the horizon—and forming well underway for the east tower of Ïce Condominiums, the next peak to the right.

Facing west from Riverdale Park, February 2014, image by Jack Landau

Four years after the image above was captured, the same vantage point reveals several new and under-construction buildings adding to the cityscape. From left to right, the 2018 image below shows new additions Harbour Plaza Residences, L Tower, Ten York Street, Ïce Condominiums, Bay Adelaide East, INDX Condos, EY Tower, the Ryerson Jarvis Residence, Massey Tower, Grid Condos, Pace Condos, Velocity at the Square, and Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell Complex. This town is on a roll.

Facing west from Riverdale Park, March 2018, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!