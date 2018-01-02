| by Jack Landau |

The votes are in! For our fourth annual Year-End Readers' Poll, we invited you to select your favourite projects completed in 2017. Respondents were asked to select three favourite projects in each of 7 categories, from a combined total of almost 70 projects completed last year. Over 660 respondents helped shape 2017's best of the bunch, and between today and Thursday, we will be revealing the winning projects.

Five of the categories were grouped based on height, categorized as Townhomes • projects between 15 and 37 metres in height • projects between 37 and 60 metres in height • projects between 60 and 125 metres in height • and projects higher than 125 metres. Winners from two additional categories covering Heritage/Modern mix projects and the 6 new subway stations on the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension will be shared on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Townhomes

1. Lanehouse on Bartlett

Lanehouse on Bartlett, winner of the Townhome category

Two clear front-runners emerged early on in the vote for townhomes, though Curated Properties' AUDAX architecture-designed Lanehouse on Bartlett pulled away from runner up Core Modern Homes in the final days of polling to take a commanding lead.

2. Core Modern Homes

3. Regent Park: Block 28 Towns

4. W Towns

5. East Village Leslieville

6. Townes of Richview

7. Brownstones at Westown

8. Park Towns Bayview and Sheppard

Townhome category results

15-37 Metres

1. DUKE Condos

DUKE Condos, winner of the 15-37 metre category

TAS' Quadrangle-designed DUKE Condos secured a win over runner-up Rockport Group's Nest Condos and third place choice 277 Davenport in the 15-37 metre category. DUKE's playful Tetris-like exterior and brick details stood out among the pack, helping secure an almost 8% lead for the project at the conclusion of the polling period.

2. Nest Condos

3. 277 Davenport

4. 109OZ Condos

5. Exchange Condos at Concord CityPlace

6. The Hill Condos

7. Hunt Club Terrace Condos

8. York University: The Quad Student Residence

9. The Southwood

10. Dream Residences at Yorkdale

11. Visto Condominiums

15-37 Metre category results

37-60 Metres

1. SQ Spadina Queen Condos at Alexandra Park

SQ Condos, winner of the 37-60 metre category

Tridel's SQ Spadina Queen Condos at Alexandra Park was a clear favourite in the 37-60 metre category, with the project's cubic Teeple Architects design helping to secure a decisive lead in the polls. In second place, Freed Developments' 629 King Residences was also a popular choice, with the Saucier + Perrotte Architects and ZAS Architects-designed exterior's signature push-pull effect capturing the attention of passersby on King Street West.

2. 629 King Residences

3. 135 Yorkville

4. Flaire Condos

5. The High Park

6. Aqualina at Bayside

7. Musée Condos

8. Riva del Lago

9. Soul Condos

10. The Bartholomew

11. The Colours of Emerald City

37-60 Metre category results

60-125 Metres

1. Exhibit Residences

Exhibit Residences, winner of the 60-125 metre category

Surprising few people, Bazis Group, Metropia, and Plaza's Exhibit Residences took home the 60-125 metre category by a very wide margin. The Rosario Varacalli-designed condominium tower's shifted and stacked box aesthetic beat out contenders Core Condos and 155 Redpath Condos in the 2nd and 3rd spots.

2. Core Condos

3. 155 Redpath Condos

4. 2 St Thomas

5. Primo at Casa Emery Village

6. 101 St Clair

7. CampusOne Student Residence

8. Fuse2 Condos

9. 365 Church Condos

10. Velocity at the Square

11. VIA123 at Parkway Forest

60-125 Metre category results

125 Metres +

1. One Bloor East

One Bloor East, winner of the 125 metre + category

The tallest Toronto building completed in 2017 is also one of the most popular, as Great Gulf's One Bloor East has taken the top spot in our 125 metre + category. The tower's impressive height and undulating Hariri Pontarini Architects design helped propel it above heavyweights like the 2nd place EY Tower and 4th place Harbour Plaza Residences to comfortably win the category.

2. EY Tower

3. Jade Waterfront Condos

4. Harbour Plaza Residences

5. 88 Scott Street

6. Studio on Richmond

7. Lago At The Waterfront

8. The Bond Condos

9. Bisha Hotel and Residences

10. Atria Condos

11. 561 Sherbourne

125 Metre + category results

