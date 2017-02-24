| by Stefan Novakovic |

Rising to an incredible 98 storeys, Toronto's—and Canada's—tallest building could be coming to the southeast corner of Yonge and Gerrard. Designed by New York's Kohn Pedersen Fox for Cresford Developments, the super-tall tower would feature a mix of retail, office uses, and residential space. The height? 343.9 metres.

Looking northeast to the 98-storey YSL Residences at 385 Yonge, image courtesy of Cresford Developments

With the developers now putting forward a submission to the City of Toronto, further details of the project are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Cresford announced a year ago now that a new building—YSL Residences—would be a new landmark development in Downtown Toronto. Now released, renderings depict a sleek, faintly sculptural form with a smooth, glassy exterior, free of balconies. Fronting the corner, the existing three-storey heritage building at Yonge and Gerrard would be maintained, with a small, angular podium volume rising above.

Looking east, showing YSL Residences rising from the heritage building at Yonge and Gerrard, image courtesy of Cresford

Cresford's new project follows earlier plans for the site, with KingSett Capital's 2015 proposal envisioning paired 73- and 62-storey towers, joined by a dramatic skybridge. Following KingSett's sale of the site, the Quadrangle-designed proposal was shelved as plans for the prominent Downtown corner evolved.

Aerial context view of YSL Residences, looking south, image courtesy of Cresford

Located kitty-corner from the 78-storey Aura at College Park, which—for now—remains the country's tallest residential building, the development would add a declarative height peak to what could become one of Toronto's tallest communities. Immediately across Yonge Street, the Delta Hotel site is currently subject to another massive redevelopment plan, with Great Eagle Holdings' 'Chelsea Green' proposal calling for three architectsAlliance-designed high-rises, including two 88-storey towers, and a 49-storey building.

3D aerial view of Yonge and Gerrard, looking southwest, existing context, image via Google Maps

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the plans continue to evolve. In the meantime, make sure to check out our updated dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our Forum. This is one to talk about.