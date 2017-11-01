| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up October 2017's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. It's Official: Canada's Tallest Building is Under Construction

Looking southeast to The One, set to rise at Bloor and Yonge, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Our most popular article of the month covered the official ground breaking for Mizrahi's The One, a supertall mixed-use tower, primed to become Canada's tallest building when complete. Our second most popular story discussed an infographic detailing how Toronto's skyline may look in 2022.

2. Toronto 2022: A Skyline Transformed

3. Great Gulf to Develop the Mirvish + Gehry Project

4. Cresford's YSL Appears Before Toronto's Design Review Panel

5. Design Review Panel Sees Updated Pinnacle One Yonge Plans

6. Amazon Bid: Mapping Toronto Locations for Tech Giant's "HQ2"

7. Google's Sister Company Sidewalk Labs to Develop 'Quayside'

8. Selling Prices are Increasing as Sales and New Listings Decline

9. Westbank and Allied REIT Submit King West 2.0 For Rezoning

10. The Technology Behind Sidewalk Toronto's Concept Images

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

The news of the start of construction at Mizrahi's The One pushed the supertall project to the top spot for our most popular database project of October. In the second spot, the newly updated database file for Pinnacle One Yonge generated plenty of attention with a new set of renderings revealed at a recent appearance at the City's Design Review Panel.

2. Pinnacle One Yonge

3. The Well

4. YSL Residences - Yonge Street Living (383 Yonge)

5. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

6. Peter and Adelaide

7. Auberge On The Park

8. One Bloor East

9. CIBC Square

10. Panda Condominiums

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

Below grade work at the site of CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62

Construction activity at the site of CIBC Square's first phase kept the project's Forum thread at our top spot for October. News of developer Great Gulf's purchase of the massive Mirvish+Gehry Toronto development brought that project's thread to second place.

2. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

3. The One

4. Monde

5. Sun Life Financial Tower and Harbour Plaza Residences

6. Massey Tower

7. 1 Yorkville

8. YC Condos

9. Ten York

10. TTC: Flexity streetcars

***