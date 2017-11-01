With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up October 2017's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.
Our Top Ten News Stories
1. It's Official: Canada's Tallest Building is Under Construction
Looking southeast to The One, set to rise at Bloor and Yonge, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments
Our most popular article of the month covered the official ground breaking for Mizrahi's The One, a supertall mixed-use tower, primed to become Canada's tallest building when complete. Our second most popular story discussed an infographic detailing how Toronto's skyline may look in 2022.
2. Toronto 2022: A Skyline Transformed
3. Great Gulf to Develop the Mirvish + Gehry Project
4. Cresford's YSL Appears Before Toronto's Design Review Panel
5. Design Review Panel Sees Updated Pinnacle One Yonge Plans
6. Amazon Bid: Mapping Toronto Locations for Tech Giant's "HQ2"
7. Google's Sister Company Sidewalk Labs to Develop 'Quayside'
8. Selling Prices are Increasing as Sales and New Listings Decline
9. Westbank and Allied REIT Submit King West 2.0 For Rezoning
10. The Technology Behind Sidewalk Toronto's Concept Images
Our Top Ten Database Files
1. The One
The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments
The news of the start of construction at Mizrahi's The One pushed the supertall project to the top spot for our most popular database project of October. In the second spot, the newly updated database file for Pinnacle One Yonge generated plenty of attention with a new set of renderings revealed at a recent appearance at the City's Design Review Panel.
3. The Well
4. YSL Residences - Yonge Street Living (383 Yonge)
9. CIBC Square
Our Top Ten Forum Threads
1. CIBC Square
Below grade work at the site of CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62
Construction activity at the site of CIBC Square's first phase kept the project's Forum thread at our top spot for October. News of developer Great Gulf's purchase of the massive Mirvish+Gehry Toronto development brought that project's thread to second place.
3. The One
4. Monde
5. Sun Life Financial Tower and Harbour Plaza Residences
6. Massey Tower
7. 1 Yorkville
8. YC Condos
9. Ten York
We will be back at beginning of December for a recap of November's top news stories, Database files and Forum threads!