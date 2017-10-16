| by Jack Landau |

In just a few short years, Toronto has undergone some dramatic changes with several new sky-scraping developments combining to alter the way we view our skyline. The skyline of the future has been a recurring topic on UrbanToronto, with articles in late 2012 and late 2016 each covering the countless changes on the horizon. 2017 has brought about new towering proposals, as well as the start of construction for other high-profile projects like The One and CIBC Square, and in response, UT contributor steveve, or Stephen Velasco in real life, has created a two-page infographic that provides a window into how our skyline may appear in 2022. (Click on the images to see them larger.)

Diagram of Toronto's skyline in 2022, image by Stephen Velasco

The diagram highlights what will—based on current information—be the 20 tallest buildings on Toronto's skyline in 2022. Of these buildings, 9 were constructed within the last decade, while another 6 are currently under construction. The remaining 5 buildings—all office towers in the Financial District—would stand as the only buildings in the top 20 built before the turn of the 21st century. Only one of these buildings would be situated outside of the Downtown Core, with the first tower of Eau du Soleil set to rise 228 metres, becoming the tallest building in Canada located outside of a city's downtown. Of the tallest 20 buildings projected for 2022, 8 will be office buildings, 9 will be residential buildings, and 3 will be mixed-use.

Diagram of Toronto's skyline in 2022, image by Stephen Velasco

Absent from the infographic—created for our The One thread where you can see the images above in greater detail—are other supertall developments planned for the city, including Mirvish+Gehry Toronto, YSL Residences, and the tallest tower on the Pinnacle One Yonge site, all of which have yet to begin sales, making completions by 2022 unlikely. In the period between the completion of The One and the later YSL and One Yonge supertalls, The One will stand not only as the tallest building in Toronto, but all of Canada. Below, a composite view of a diagram and a view of the skyline from near Yonge and St. Clair helps to illustrate how The One (centre) will add to skyline views from the north.

The One's impact on the Toronto skyline, image by Jack Landau/Stephen Velasco

We will keep a close eye on the various planned and under construction developments mentioned in this post. You can let us know what you think about Toronto's future skyline in the comments section provided below.