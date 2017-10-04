| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to 2 Bloor West above Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Posted in The Selby's Forum thread by Craig White, this view faces east over Bloor Street East at sunset, showing a number of new and active developments. On the far right, One Bloor East helps frame the image, with Casa III visible to the rear. In the centre of the image, the completed X Condos, X2 Condos, and Couture Condos are all visible, with The Selby rising into view further to the east.

Facing east over Bloor Street East from 2 Bloor West, image by Craig White

