The line stretched through the lobby of the new KPMG Tower at 100 New Park Place, winding and folding over itself before spilling out into the building's Claude Cormier + Associés-designed plaza and beyond into the parking lot. These crowds of well-dressed brokers patiently lined up in Vaughan's future Downtown this morning, with hopes of being among the first to stake a claim in CentreCourt Developments and SmartREIT's hotly-anticipated Transit City Condos.

Crowds line up for the broker launch of Transit City, image by Jack Landau

Once 11 AM rolled around, the first group of brokers—many who had been waiting for hours prior to the launch—filed into a large unfinished space within the podium of the KPMG Tower, connecting with the project's presentation centre in the next unit over. As the crowd gradually filled the space, guests were treated to refreshments courtesy of Buca—Transit City's future anchor retail tenant—and presentation boards offering glimpses at what will be Vaughan's tallest structure.

Crowds at the Transit City broker launch, image by Jack Landau

A video presentation followed once the crowd had assembled, showcasing details of the project's 55-storey first phase, presented by project principals including CentreCourt's Shamez Virani, Diamond Schmitt Architects' Donald Schmitt, and landscape architect Claude Cormier.

Video presentation at the Transit City broker launch, image by Jack Landau

With the brokers briefed on the details of Transit City, Shamez Virani took to the podium to welcome the group, introducing some of the 553-unit project's selling points.

Scale model of Transit City Condos, image by Jack Landau

"This hundred acres that we're developing is going to be the single largest development in the entire country of Canada," said Virani, describing the 100-acre SmartCentres lands that make up the heart of the nascent Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC).

Shamez Virani addressing the crowd, image by Jack Landau

Following remarks, a frantic scene began to unfold as the crowds hurriedly emptied out of the space, receiving broker information packages on the way out. A line up to enter the newly-opened presentation centre followed, while simultaneously, the hundreds left waiting during the first presentation began to filter in for an encore presentation.

Crowds pouring into the sales centre, image by Jack Landau

