| by Stefan Novakovic |

A little over two years ago, construction on Neudorfer's Fuse and Fuse2 Condos was getting underway as we took our first look at a project which has since transformed the northwest corner of Dupont and Lansdowne in Toronto's West End. By April of 2015, Fuse was just beginning to rise above grade as a crane for Fuse2 was erected to the west.

Looking north form Dupont Street in April of 2015, image by Nicolas Arnaud-Godet

The two-tower development is fronted by a restored brick warehouse building. With interiors now under-reconstruction, the adapted structure will house new retail space, including a Metro supermarket and a Shoppers Drug Mart. Surrounding the low-rise brick frontage, the Barrett Architect and Burka Architects-designed towers are now practically complete, adding a total of 576 residential units to the area, with Fuse and Fuse2 rising to 27 and 23 storeys respectively.

Fuse and Fuse2 in late January, 2017, image by Jack Landau

Throughout the latter half of 2015, the Phase One Fuse tower steadily rose at the east end of the site, with cladding beginning to shape the building envelope in the closing months of the year.

Fuse in September of 2015, with Fuse2 not yet visible, image by Nicolas Arnaud-Godet

Meanwhile, the shorter Fuse2 tower was beginning to rise above grade at year's end as Fuse neared its topping-off.

Fuse2 rising above grade in October 2015,image by Nicolas Arnaud-Godet

Spearheaded by TMG Builders, construction work saw both projects make a more substantial impact on the area throughout 2016. By the early months of that year, Fuse was moving into the later stages of construction, with the tower topping off in January.

February 2016, looking east, Fuse2 rises in front of the topped-out Fuse, image by Nicolas Arnaud-Godet

As cladding and balcony glass installation continued at Fuse, Fuse2 gradually asserted its own high-rise presence at the west end of the site. By April, the 23-storey building's brick podium was taking shape, and the tower was topped-off.

Fuse and Fuse2 in April, 2016, image by Jack Landau

In the Summer of last year, Fuse2's brick podium frontage continued to progress, while cladding installation continued at Fuse. By August, the exterior of Fuse appeared complete, with minor exterior work remaining as interior construction ramped up. At the same time, cladding was also now making its way up Fuse2, with window wall and precast preceding the installation of balcony glass.

Fuse2 in August of 2016, image by Marcus Mitanis

Then, by last Fall, Fuse entered the closing stages of construction, with residential occupancy well underway by January of this year. Meanwhile, Fuse2 was beginning to near completion itself, as cladding covered the upper levels. In late January, the finishing touches were being applied to the exterior, as work moved inside.

Fuse and Fuse2 in late January, 2017, image by Jack Landau

This month, the 286-unit Fuse2 has moved closer to joining its completed 290-unit neighbour. With the exterior hoist elevator now removed from the east elevation, the tower's exterior appears practically complete (below), with landscaping work remaining to be done at grade as construction continues inside.

Fuse2 in 2017, image by Jack Landau

As Fuse2 nears completion, work on the project's substantial commercial space is getting underway, with opening dates for the anchor retailers set to be announced in the coming months. We will keep you updated as work on Fuse2 wraps up, and the project's public realm and retail component take shape. In the meantime, make sure to check out our dataBase file—which includes links to all previous stories—for more information. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space below this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum threads.