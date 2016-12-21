| by Jack Landau |

After almost one year of construction, Madison Homes and Fieldgate Urban's ZIGG Condos is making an impact on St. Clair Avenue West, a short distance west of Avenue Road in Midtown Toronto. We first reported on construction activity for the 11-storey Kirkor Architects-designed condominium development back in January, when shoring rigs were spotted in the wake of the November 2015 demolition of a block of homes formerly occupying the site. With the project now five storeys above St. Clair, we will review the last year of work on the new condo development.

Southwest view of ZIGG Condos, image by Jack Landau

Following the completion of shoring work, February and March 2016 saw the excavation of the site's four-level, below-grade parking garage. Excavation concluded in April, and a crane was installed in May, along with the first elements of foundation construction. Construction of the building's below-grade levels was well underway by late June, with formwork resting just below grade by late July. Grade level was officially reached in August, and work had progressed to the start of the second level by the end of September. The second level was complete by the end of October, and the start of the fourth level was apparent by the end of November. Now, in late-December, forming of the fifth floor is largely complete, and the first elements of the sixth floor are visible at the east end of the building.

Southeast view of ZIGG Condos, image by Jack Landau

Following completion of the sixth floor, the building's St. Clair streetwall will be fully formed, with the massing to step back on higher floors. Other coming milestones include the first panels of precast cladding—expected to be spotted any day now—and the completion of formwork, which is tentatively anticipated for mid-February 2017.

Concrete truck at the site of ZIGG Condos, image by Jack Landau

Continuing the trend of mid-rise intensification along St. Clair Avenue West, the completed development will densify the block with 166 new units sized between 500 ft² and 1,776 ft².

Southeast view of ZIGG Condos, image courtesy of Madison/Fieldgate

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file for ZIGG Condos, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.