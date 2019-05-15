| by Jack Landau |

A plan dating back to 2017 seeking to redevelop 2 Tecumseth in Toronto's Fort York neighbourhood has been revised. After circulation of the original 2017 submission, discussions between the developer and planning staff primarily focused on refining the proposed built form and massing program, as well as adding new parkland and privately owned, publicly accessible spaces (POPS). Now, the revised application for rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment is the result of a settlement between developer TAS and the City, to be presented to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) for ratification.

The updated plan introduces significant changes to the KPMB Architects-designed development which surrounds the heritage Wellington Destructor, a disused City incinerator. The original plan called for three towers and three low-rise buildings. The revised plan now calls for a pair of residential condominium towers with adjusted heights, as well as a pair of mid-rise office buildings.

Massing diagram looking north, 2 Tecumseth, image via submission to City of Toronto

The tallest building proposed for the site, known as Building 2, has been reduced from 38 to 30 storeys, and a new height of 108.5 metres. The base of this tower has been redesigned as a “boomerang” style podium designed to frame the heritage Wellington Destructor and form a dialogue with the nearby houses along Niagara Street.

"Boomerang" podium at 2 Tecumseth, image via submission to City of Toronto

To the east of Building 2, Building 1 was originally proposed as a 13-storey office building with a uniform floorplate of approximately 2,300 m². It has seen been reimagined as an 8-storey office building measuring 43.5 metres in height. Attached to it is a 24-storey condominium tower with an average tower floor plate of 798 m² and a height of 92.5 metres.

West of Building 2, Building 3 was originally proposed as a 15-storey residential building. Now proposed as a commercial building rising seven storeys and a height of 36 metres, Building 3's reduced height minimizes new shadowing on the adjacent Stanley Park.

Massing diagram looking northwest, 2 Tecumseth, image via submission to City of Toronto

The project now proposes a total of 680 condominium units, planned in a mix of 129 studios with average sizes of 39 m², 340 one-bedrooms with average sizes of 56 m², 138 two-bedrooms with average sizes of 82 m², and 73 three-bedrooms with average sizes of 103 m². 10% of residential units, as well as office and retail spaces, are be “affordable” as part of the project’s Section 37 contribution.

Another Section 37 contribution will be a parkland dedication adjacent to building 3. A total of 2,778 m² of land (roughly 14% of the overall site footprint) is to be conveyed for public parkland, including 1,589 m² to expand Stanley Park, and 1,189 m² for an extension of the West Toronto Railpath along the south edge of the site.

Massing diagram looking southeast, 2 Tecumseth, image via submission to City of Toronto





