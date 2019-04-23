| by Jack Landau |

It's been over a year and a half since Graywood Developments broke ground on their SCOOP Condos development just east of Toronto's St. Clair and Old Weston intersection, and the project is now moving along at a good pace. The 6-storey, SMV Architects-designed condominium development will wrap up construction later this year, bringing 72 new homes to the Carleton Village neighbourhood.

The project is one of Toronto's first benefitting from 2016 changes introduced to the Ontario Building Code (OBC) permitting timber-frame buildings as high as six storeys. The choice of locally-sourced Oriented Strand Board (OSB) as a building material was based on both sustainability and construction speed, with the latter now quite apparent.

We last checked in on the project about a month ago, when OSB structural elements had risen two floors above the building’s poured concrete base. In just a few weeks, another two levels have taken shape bringing the building to five storeys, leaving just one residential level and a mechanical penthouse to form before the building tops out at a height of 23 metres.

Across Osler Street to the west of SCOOP, Graywood has another development in the works at the upcoming Scout Condos. Also designed by SMV Architects, the 12-storey Scout was proposed in early 2017, and has been gradually evolving in the two years since. Most recently, a resubmission for Site Plan Approval with tweaks to the design was tabled in February, bringing the follow-up phase to SCOOP one step closer to reality. Scout will introduce another 261 condominium units to the block.

