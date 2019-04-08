| by Jack Landau |

Marketing has kicked into gear for the next phases of SmartCentres and CentreCourt's Transit City community at SmartCentres Place, part of the 100-acre master-planned community forming around the new Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station. Following on the heels of the first three towers at Transit City, now under construction, the team behind the community is returning with 45 and 50-storey condominium towers known as TC4 and TC5.

Transit City 4 & 5, image courtesy of CentreCourt/SmartREIT

The first of the new towers on offer is the 45-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed TC4, which will bring an additional 495 new condo units to the area, many priced in the $300,000s and $400,000s. Renderings show off a range of different finish packages for the figure3 Interior Design-appointed suites, each with a variation of the natural-textures themed finishes.

Suite interior, TC4, image courtesy of SmartCentres/CentreCourt

Suites will feature approximately 9' smooth-finish ceilings in principal rooms, as well as the choice of different flooring types throughout entry, kitchen, dining, living areas and bedrooms. Kitchens—featured prominently in the suite renderings—include composite stone countertops, undermount stainless steel sinks, and integrated appliances.

Suite interior, TC4, image courtesy of SmartCentres/CentreCourt

Residents will have access to a selection of amenities that we'll take a detailed look at in the coming months. Surrounding the development, the growing community at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station will feature a 9-acre central park designed by Claude Cormier + Associés, as well as a YMCA and Library.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.